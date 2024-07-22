Home Business Wire BAE Systems to Deliver Advanced Microelectronics to U.S. Defense Industrial Base
Business Wire

BAE Systems to Deliver Advanced Microelectronics to U.S. Defense Industrial Base

di Business Wire

Award part of the National Security Technology Accelerator’s STEAM PIPE project




MERRIMACK, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research & Engineering’s Trusted & Assured Microelectronics program through Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division’s Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems (S2MARTS) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) vehicle has awarded BAE Systems’ FAST Labs™ Research and Development organization a $22 million contract. The contract will support the Strategic Transition of Microelectronics to Accelerate Modernization by Prototyping and Innovating in the Packaging Ecosystem (STEAM PIPE) project and will be managed by National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL).

Microelectronics play a critical role in furthering the Department of Defense’s warfighting capabilities. BAE Systems’ work under the STEAM PIPE project will result in the development and delivery of advanced chiplet prototypes that will transition into military systems. The technology will be made available to the entire U.S. defense industrial base.

“The highly specialized chiplets are small, modular pieces that can be combined to form a larger, more complex system-on-a-chip,” said Wes Allen, director of Microelectronics at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs. “This is the beginning of a new chiplet ecosystem that could result in breakthroughs like enabling smaller form factor electronic warfare technology on new platforms.”

Work on the project, which builds on the technology advances of recent programs and follows a recently announced delivery milestone on the State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integrated Packaging (SHIP) program, includes collaboration with subcontractors Extoll GmbH and Comcores ApS.

Contacts

Paul Roberts, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-521-2381

paul.a.roberts@baesystems.com
www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

Articoli correlati

AuditBoard Named Leader in Six Audit and Risk Categories in G2 Summer 2024 Grid Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
The company continues to be recognized as a top provider of a wide range of innovative risk solutions.LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

CLC Lodging Introduces Group Reservations to Simplify Project and Long-Term Lodging Needs

Business Wire Business Wire -
WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLC Lodging, a Corpay brand (NYSE: CPAY) and America’s workforce lodging leader, is proud to expand project-based...
Continua a leggere

IPG Mediabrands’ Dedicated Commerce Unit, KINESSO Commerce, Partners with Vudoo to Roll Out First-to-Market Global Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KINESSO Commerce, IPG Mediabrands’ technology-driven commerce division, has today announced a global partnership with award-winning technology company...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php