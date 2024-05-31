BAE Systems names ‘Partner 2 Win’ Supplier of the Year award winners

NASHUA, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAE Systems honored the top suppliers for its Electronic Systems sector with the seventh annual ‘Partner 2 Win’ Supplier of the Year awards.









Twelve suppliers were recognized for their best-in-class performance in achieving on-time delivery and quality standards in 2023, as well as partnering with BAE Systems to advance and provide technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions to its customers.

BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program is focused on working collaboratively with suppliers to achieve operational excellence and meet the needs of current and future customers.

“In 2023 our company fulfilled its mission to protect those who protect us, thanks in large part to our supply chain partners,” said Terry Crimmins, president of BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector. “We are grateful to our suppliers for meeting ­­­­– and exceeding – customer expectations, especially during this time of increasing geopolitical tension.”

Award winners are:

C4ISR Systems: Drytech Inc., Cookstown, New Jersey, a manufacturer and supplier of moisture management and environmental control products

For more information on the Partner 2 Win program, please visit the supplier center website.

