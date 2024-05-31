BAE Systems Honors Humanetics’ HITEC Sensors with a ‘Partner 2 Win’ Supplier of the Year Award

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HITEC Sensors today announced it received the BAE Systems ‘Partner 2 Win’ Supplier of the Year award. HITEC Sensors was selected from a pool of suppliers that delivered exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector in 2023.









George Low, Vice President & Managing Director of HITEC Sensors, commented, “We are honored to win the 2023 Supplier of the year award and proud to be a Gold Supplier for BAE Systems. This award emphasizes the hard work and dedication from both companies, driven through a strong relationship and partnership collaboration. Delivering best in class sensing technology and innovation for the Aerospace industry.”

BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose its products meet the highest quality standards.

“The development and manufacturing of BAE Systems’ cutting-edge technology is only possible thanks to our best-in-class supply partners,” said Ray Brousseau, Vice President of Operations, Electronic Systems. “We thank our top suppliers for their support in helping us meet our customers’ needs.”

About BAE Systems (www.baesystems.com)

The Electronic Systems sector of BAE Systems is part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company. We deliver products and services for air, land, sea, and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce, and deliver— to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

About HITEC Sensors (https://hitec.humaneticsgroup.com)

HITEC Sensors is part of Humanetics, a global industrial technology company developing integrated sensor systems and precision engineering in the Aerospace, Automotive, Defense, Biomedical, Energy and Photonics sectors. The group is organized into three divisions (Safety, Digital and Sensors) focused on precision engineering and software development that puts humans at the heart of industrial design. HITEC, part of the Humanetics Sensors group, delivers custom design and manufacturing solutions for load cells, strain gauge-based force and torque sensors for use in critical environments. HITEC has a facility in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, with a specialist AS9100 aerospace center of excellence facility in Kadawatha, Sri Lanka.

Contacts

Barney Loehnis, CMO, Humanetics



bloehnis@humaneticsgroup.com +1 203 246 1397