Home Business Wire BAE Systems electronic warfare pods to protect U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft
Business Wire

BAE Systems electronic warfare pods to protect U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft

di Business Wire

NASHUA, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAE Systems received a $95 million contract from the U.S. Navy for advanced countermeasure pods to protect the P-8A Poseidon Multi-Mission Maritime Aircraft from missiles and other threats. The electronic warfare (EW) pod detects and counters inbound threats, protecting the Poseidon and its crews, and expanding the aircraft’s operating range in contested environments.




“We’re working closely with the U.S. Navy to deliver innovative solutions to protect this critical, high-value aircraft,” said Don Davidson, director of Advanced Compact Electronic Warfare Solutions at BAE Systems. “We quickly prototyped a very capable system using proven technology to defend against air-to-air and surface-to-air guided threats.”

BAE Systems’ survivability pod provides early threat detection and effective countermeasures to protect U.S. and international high-value airborne assets. The system’s flexible, open architecture design allows rapid and affordable modernization, is compatible with future threat-detection and decoy countermeasure capabilities, and can host third-party EW techniques.

The engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract follows a rapid-response contract from the U.S. Navy to demonstrate the system in 2021. The BAE Systems team designed, built, and tested a demonstration pod, exhibiting strong military-industry collaboration and rapid prototyping. The EMD contract follows successful airworthiness and effectiveness testing.

The P-8A self-protection pod is part of BAE Systems’ Intrepid ShieldTM layered approach to aircraft and ground platform survivability that uses the full electromagnetic spectrum to detect, exploit, and counter advanced threats. The pod can be rapidly adapted for other high-value airborne assets, enabling them to operate in contested environments.

Work on the P-8A pod and its components is conducted at BAE Systems’ state-of-the-art facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire and Austin, Texas.

Contacts

Mark Daly, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-233-7636

mark.g.daly@baesystems.us

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

Articoli correlati

Arrow Electronics Wins Rubrik’s 2024 Global Partner Award for Distribution Partner of the Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. announced today it has been named Distribution Partner of the...
Continua a leggere

Arrow Electronics Wins Rubrik’s 2024 Global Partner Award for Distribution Partner of the Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. announced today it has been named Distribution Partner of the...
Continua a leggere

The Baldwin Group Introduces API-Connected Underwriting Platform Cyber Navigator

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Baldwin Group and digital commercial brokerage firm Limit announce a strategic collaboration to launch Cyber Navigator - The...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php