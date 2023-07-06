<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
BAE Systems Awarded Next Generation Launcher Design Contract

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAE Systems was awarded a $37 million U.S. Department of Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium (DOTC) contract to design the Next Generation Evolved SeaSparrow Missile Launch System (NGELS). The company will support the NATO SeaSparrow Program Office (NSPO) to design and deliver prototype deck launching systems to support the U.S. Navy and allied countries with the Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM) ship self-defense system.




NGELS is a deck-mounted, fixed-angle launcher that leverages BAE Systems’ Adaptable Deck Launcher (ADL) concept to store and launch ESSMs from Mk 25 missile canisters, which are also produced by BAE Systems. Easily integrated into large deck platforms, NGELS will support the fielding of the latest and most highly-capable ESSM missile, the Block 2 variant, a multi-role surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missile capable of protecting aircraft carriers and other flat-decked ships against advanced air and surface threats. NGELS will use proven Mk 41 Vertical Launching System subsystems to deliver surface-to-air and surface-to-surface defense capabilities to aircraft carriers and amphibious ships in order to defeat missile threats.

“We have a long history of providing missile integration, launching systems, and canister design to the U.S. Navy,” said Brent Butcher, vice president of the weapon systems product line at BAE Systems. “NGELS leverages the expertise of our workforce to provide a ready-to-deploy system that enhances mission effectiveness and enables reliable ship defense for the U.S. Navy. We look forward to working with our customers to bring this enhanced capability to the fleet and introducing it to international users.”

Contacts

Michelle Tiemeyer, BAE Systems

Mobile: +001 (717) 645-6553

Michelle.Tiemeyer@baesystems.com

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

