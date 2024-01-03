Home Business Wire Badger Meter Builds on Smart Water Offerings With Network Monitoring Acquisition
Business Wire

Badger Meter Builds on Smart Water Offerings With Network Monitoring Acquisition

di Business Wire

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced that it has acquired select remote water monitoring hardware and software from Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), inclusive of the Telog brand of RTUs (remote telemetry units) and Trimble Unity Remote Monitoring software.


The acquisition provides real-time monitoring hardware and software targeted at distributed data collection for applications in water, wastewater, stormwater and environmental water monitoring.

Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Badger Meter, stated, “This tuck-in acquisition fits perfectly into our strategic growth laneways. The bundling of additional hardware-enabled software for network monitoring enhances the scope of data, information and analytics enabling our customers to be more efficient, resilient and sustainable –saving money, improving asset performance and reducing risk across their entire enterprise.”

About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit badgermeter.com.

Contacts

Karen Bauer

(414) 371-7276

kbauer@badgermeter.com

Articoli correlati

TechnipFMC Awarded Major iEPCI™ Contract by Petrobras for Mero 3 HISEP® Project

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEWCASTLE & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a major(1) integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI™) contract...
Continua a leggere

Lightning Step Names Matt Wesolosky as new Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightning Step, a leading provider of integrated CRM, EHR, and RCM solutions for behavioral health practices, has appointed...
Continua a leggere

Better Home & Finance Holding Company to Participate in the 2024 ICR Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR, BETRW) (“Better”), a leading digital homeownership company, today announced...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php