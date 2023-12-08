Backlight Wins IABM Community Impact Award for its Support of the Howard University Film Organization

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreBacklight–Global media and entertainment technology company, Backlight, was awarded the International Association for Broadcast and Media (IABM) 2023 Community Impact award, for its partnership with and support of the Howard University Film Organization (HUFO).





The IABM’s Community Impact award celebrates media tech companies that have made a significant impact for the greater good in a niche, local or global community outside of the M&E Industry. Backlight’s collaboration with HUFO, a student-led film organization at Howard University, a renowned HBCU, helped student filmmakers develop their annual short film series.

“We are delighted that our efforts to support pathways for a new generation of diverse talent has been recognized by our industry,” said Mike Green, CGO, Backlight. “We are excited everyday by what we are able to achieve for our customers, and extremely pleased when we are able to channel that excitement and work ethic in a way that will undeniably have a positive impact on the industry we love.”

It is with the knowledge of the existing inequities and barriers that Black Creatives face when entering the industry that Backlight was motivated to support HUFO. In addition to monetary support, Backlight granted student filmmakers access to professional film production software to assist throughout all stages of production, including with scriptwriting, pipeline, media asset management, remote collaboration, review and editing.

“Backlight’s support has contributed greatly to our post-production process,” said Rachel McCain, Executive Producer, HUFO. “The software we received helped us cultivate a truly collaborative editing experience for our team, which is an integral part of an organization that aims to help students develop and hone their skills. We look forward to continuing this partnership and aiding in the education of young Black creatives.”

The IABM Awards recognize companies in the innovative broadcast and MediaTech industry. Whether that’s releasing outstanding products, making strides with sustainability or securing the future of the industry through training. IABM winners were chosen by a panel of industry expert judges.

About Backlight

Backlight is a global media technology company that is dramatically improving every stage of the video and entertainment content lifecycle—from creation through monetization—with its award-winning, cloud-native SaaS products. Video-forward organizations partner with Backlight to solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges. Backlight’s product lines—iconik, cineSync, ftrack, celtx, Gem, Wildmoka and Zype—provide secure and efficient media management, narrative design, production tracking, creative collaboration, OTT, monetization and hyper-distribution. Backlight launched in 2021 and is backed by $200M in funding from growth-equity partner PSG.

For more information visit backlight.co.

Contacts

Backlight Media Relations | media@backlight.co