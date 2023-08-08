Backlight to Speak on Game Narrative Development and Collaboration at devcom Conference

Backlight Gem will be available for demo at booth D.2

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GameDevelopment–Backlight, the makers of Backlight Gem, the powerful narrative management solution that empowers game developers and narrative designers to write, visualize, collaborate on, and manage complex narratives at any scale, will headline a session later this month at the annual devcom Developer Conference in Cologne, Germany. Backlight will also extend its presence at the devcom expo to showcase updates to Backlight Gem, including the game-changing REST API.









Backlight at devcom

Booth D.2 – Schedule a meeting with Backlight here

Program Session: Screenplays as a Basis for Narrative Management in Games

Tuesday, August 22 at 1:30 – 2:00 PM

Stage 2 (Expo floor level)

On day two of the conference, Backlight will lead a session titled Screenplays as a Basis for Narrative Management in Games. Screenplays are incredibly useful and evocative documents that are often used as a foundational format for writing game narratives, an effort that is often stymied by the antiquated or insufficient software used to create them. In his session, product manager Stephen Stanford will explore how Backlight adapted the principles of traditional screenplay-style writing and pre-production techniques to develop an expansive narrative management system that empowers teams to collaboratively conceptualize, plan, manage, and integrate complex stories at any scale.

Backlight Gem is the world’s first true solution for interactive media that combines classical, tried-and-tested elements of film production and game design into a collaborative platform designed for creatives. It is powered by a purpose-built technology stack that offers interactive media developers the ability to build expansive node-based narrative structures of huge scope and scale, which keep pace with consumers’ demand for more immersive storytelling and engaging experiences.

Now, it is easier than ever for game developers working on complex, branching stories to tie their narratives into the game development process with Backlight Gem’s REST API. This bi-directional API is the first of its kind in any dedicated narrative development tool to conform to the constraints of REST architectural style and allow for interaction with RESTful web services. Gem’s API empowers game developers and narrative designers to build integrations and automations limited only by their creativity. With the Gem API, users can tightly integrate, customize, and automate narrative design with existing pipelines and workflows – whether it’s level design, character animation, gameplay scripting, voice-over recording, localization, or anything else they can think of.

To schedule a meeting with Backlight at devcom, complete this form.

About Backlight

Backlight is a global media technology company that dramatically improves every stage of the video and entertainment content lifecycle – from creation through monetization. Backed by $200M in funding from PSG, Backlight has acquired six leading media software companies since launching in 2021. Video-forward organizations solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges by partnering with Backlight’s two divisions: Backlight Creative and Backlight Streaming. Backlight Creative provides award-winning software solutions for secure and efficient media management, production tracking, and creative collaboration, including iconik, ftrack, Gem, and Celtx. Backlight Streaming provides cloud-based OTT video streaming, content management, media production, hyperdistribution, and monetization software, including Zype and Wildmoka, to the world’s most innovative publishers and broadcasters. For more information, visit backlight.co.

Contacts

Media Relations | media@backlight.co