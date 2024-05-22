Backlight CEO Kathleen Barrett to Speak on Mergers and Consolidation in the Media Tech Sector at the 2024 DPP Media Supply Festival

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreBacklight–Global media and entertainment technology company, Backlight, announced that its newly appointed CEO, Kathleen Barrett, will speak at the fourth annual DPP Media Supply Festival taking place May 30-31 in NYC.





DPP, the international network for media and technology, serves content companies, cloud providers, integrators, and startups. Its Media Supply Festival, of which Backlight is a sponsor, is the only industry event that brings together customers and suppliers to explore the latest in media supply chain technology.

In a session titled Greater than the Sum of the Parts—taking place on day one of the conference—Ms. Barrett and DPP CEO Rowan de Pomerai will discuss the trend of supplier mergers and acquisitions and how media organizations with a variety of workflows can benefit. Media technology companies, like Backlight, that have grown their solution offering through strategic M&A with input from their customers are uniquely positioned to service media companies that are evolving every stage of their video content lifecycle.

For the first time, DPP is opening the event to non-members. Festival attendees can schedule a meeting with the Backlight team to discuss how its products—iconik, Zype, Wildmoka, ftrack, cineSync, Gem and Celtx—effectively address media workflow challenges. Send a meeting request here.

About Backlight



Backlight is a global media technology company that is dramatically improving every stage of the video and entertainment content lifecycle—from creation through monetization—with its award-winning, cloud-native SaaS products. Video-forward organizations partner with Backlight to solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges. Backlight’s product lines—iconik, cineSync, ftrack, celtx, Gem, Wildmoka Clip Studio, and Zype—provide secure and efficient media management, narrative design, production tracking, creative collaboration, OTT, monetization, and hyper-distribution. Backlight launched in 2021 and is backed by $200M in funding from growth-equity partner PSG.

For more information, visit backlight.co.

