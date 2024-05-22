Home Business Wire Backlight CEO Kathleen Barrett to Speak on Mergers and Consolidation in the...
Business Wire

Backlight CEO Kathleen Barrett to Speak on Mergers and Consolidation in the Media Tech Sector at the 2024 DPP Media Supply Festival

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreBacklight–Global media and entertainment technology company, Backlight, announced that its newly appointed CEO, Kathleen Barrett, will speak at the fourth annual DPP Media Supply Festival taking place May 30-31 in NYC.


DPP, the international network for media and technology, serves content companies, cloud providers, integrators, and startups. Its Media Supply Festival, of which Backlight is a sponsor, is the only industry event that brings together customers and suppliers to explore the latest in media supply chain technology.

In a session titled Greater than the Sum of the Parts—taking place on day one of the conference—Ms. Barrett and DPP CEO Rowan de Pomerai will discuss the trend of supplier mergers and acquisitions and how media organizations with a variety of workflows can benefit. Media technology companies, like Backlight, that have grown their solution offering through strategic M&A with input from their customers are uniquely positioned to service media companies that are evolving every stage of their video content lifecycle.

For the first time, DPP is opening the event to non-members. Festival attendees can schedule a meeting with the Backlight team to discuss how its products—iconik, Zype, Wildmoka, ftrack, cineSync, Gem and Celtx—effectively address media workflow challenges. Send a meeting request here.

About Backlight

Backlight is a global media technology company that is dramatically improving every stage of the video and entertainment content lifecycle—from creation through monetization—with its award-winning, cloud-native SaaS products. Video-forward organizations partner with Backlight to solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges. Backlight’s product lines—iconik, cineSync, ftrack, celtx, Gem, Wildmoka Clip Studio, and Zype—provide secure and efficient media management, narrative design, production tracking, creative collaboration, OTT, monetization, and hyper-distribution. Backlight launched in 2021 and is backed by $200M in funding from growth-equity partner PSG.

For more information, visit backlight.co.

Contacts

Kini Schoop | Backlight | media@backlight.co

Articoli correlati

NWN Carousel Named a Largest & Fastest Growing Private Company in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal

Business Wire Business Wire -
AI-Powered Managed IT Services Leader Ranked 22nd on the BBJ Fast 50 List, and 24th Largest Private CompanyBOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The...
Continua a leggere

Higround and Minecraft Join Forces to Showcase Gaming as an Art Form

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Higround, a leading provider of premium gaming peripherals collaborates with Minecraft, the beloved sandbox game, to unveil...
Continua a leggere

Global Drone Services Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $65.1 Billion by 2030 – Growing Use in Surveying and Mapping, Role in Environmental Monitoring,...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Drone Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Drone Services Market to...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php