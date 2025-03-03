Backblaze to Present at the Citizens JMP Technology Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers, today announced participation in the following investor conference:

Citizens JMP Technology Conference, San Francisco, CA.

Marc Suidan, CFO at Backblaze, is presenting on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The presentation will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcast will be available on Backblaze’s investor relations website at ir.backblaze.com.

About Backblaze

Backblaze is the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers. We deliver high-performance, secure cloud object storage that customers use to develop applications, manage media, secure backups, build AI workflows, protect from ransomware, and more. Backblaze helps businesses break free from the walled gardens that traditional providers lock customers into, enabling them to use their data in open cloud workflows with the providers they prefer at a fraction of the cost. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) was founded in 2007 and serves over 500,000 customers in 175 countries around the world. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

