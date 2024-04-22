Backbase ENGAGE 2024: The Big Shift in Banking in the Americas

The inaugural ENGAGE event is designed to inspire American FIs to shift from Traditional to Engagement Banking, enhancing their agility and competitiveness over time





MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Backbase, the creator of the Engagement Banking Platform, is thrilled to announce the inaugural ENGAGE Americas 2024 conference, at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, on April 23, 2024. The event comes at a pivotal moment in time for financial institutions in the Americas, as traditional banks need to accelerate the execution of their digital roadmaps.

Jouk Pleiter, CEO & Founder of Backbase stated: “ENGAGE Americas 2024 marks our deep commitment to the USA, Canada and LATAM market, where we’re making long-term investments to help banks and credit unions in meeting the expectations of their customers and members on a best-in-class platform. At ENGAGE Americas 2024, we continue to bring together the ecosystem of digital leaders and change makers who are driving the progressive modernization of their institutions. Together with these leaders, we’re changing the industry.”

ENGAGE Americas 2024: where industry changemakers meet

ENGAGE Americas is not like any other banking event; it brings together the most senior leadership driving digital change in the banking industry in the Americas. With confirmed attendance from over 200 industry leaders, it provides an unmatched opportunity to network with peers and to deep dive into “The Big Shift” towards Engagement Banking.

See the real-world impact of Engagement Banking

The conference will feature keynotes, new product and partnership announcements, as well as real-world use cases from leading executives at Navy Federal Credit Union, EverBank, Sandy Springs Bank, Schools First FCU, and ENT Credit Union. In addition, Backbase’s CEO, CPO, and CTO will delve into “The Big Shift,” offering their unique insights on the future of banking. The agenda also includes:

EverBank and West Monroe will share their perspective on how they’re modernizing EverBank progressively on the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform.

Product keynotes with key updates on Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Wealth Management in a single, impactful session.

A deep-dive into the strategy behind Navy Federal Credit Union’s 7-year extended partnership with Backbase, highlighting a strong commitment to their progressive modernization journey and sharing their first-hand learnings.

Live discussion on how banks can integrate freely with any technology, standards, and vendors in their tech ecosystem. Attendees will also get an exclusive sneak peek of Backbase’s Grand Central’s latest connector to Jack Henry’s Symitar, following Backbase’s recent certification in the Jack Henry Vendor Integration Program.

A fireside chat with Diamond Directors’ founders, C.J. Stewart and Kelli Stewart, delving into financial wellness and leadership for young individuals. This inspiring conversation will underscore the importance of shaping a financially empowered future generation.

For the full program please visit here.

About Backbase

Backbase is on a mission to re-architect banking around the customer. We are the creators of the Engagement Banking Platform – a composable platform that empowers banks to accelerate their digital transformation through progressively modernizing their main customer journeys. From onboarding, to servicing, lending and investing, our platform streamlines every aspect of the customer and employee journey. Pre-integrated with leading core systems and cutting-edge fintechs, it enables institutions to unlock innovation at scale, driving instant value creation.

Industry analysts Forrester, Gartner, Celent, Omdia and IDC continuously recognize Backbase’s category leadership. Over 120 financials around the world have embraced the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform — including AIB, Banorte, Barclays, BIAT, Bank of the Philippine Islands, BDO, BNP Paribas, Banque Saudi Fransi, BRD, Citibank, Discovery Bank, First National Bank, HDFC, Ila Bank, KeyBank, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Navy Federal Credit Union, OTP Group, PostFinance, Raiffeisen, Standard Bank, Saudi National Bank, Société Générale, Truist, and TPBank.

Backbase is a private fintech company, founded in 2003 in Amsterdam (Global HQ), with regional offices in Atlanta (Americas HQ), Cardiff, Dubai, Hyderabad, Kraków, London, Mexico City, Singapore (Asia HQ), Sydney, and Toronto. For more information visit www.backbase.com.

Contacts

Backbase

Caliber Corporate Advisers



backbase@calibercorporateadvisers.com