Babylist Expands Health Offerings Following Successful First Year

The company’s health offering has shipped over 100,000 breast pumps since launch

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Babylist, the trusted platform for millions of growing families with products and services across commerce, media, and health, announced that it has expanded its health offering to provide expecting and new parents with easier, more transparent access to health and wellness products during pregnancy and postpartum. This expansion includes broader coverage with the breast pump insurance offering, a new FSA/HSA shop, and a new ability to get replacement pump parts for free through insurance. The continued growth into health demonstrates the power of Babylist’s ability to unlock its extremely influential audience across diversified categories and services.









Babylist helps expecting mothers find the best breast pump for them and processes the insurance reimbursement on their behalf. Since launching this offering in 2023, Babylist has shipped over 100,000 breast pumps. 12% of Babylist registrants now use Babylist to get their breast pumps through insurance. Babylist currently works with major insurance providers, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, and United Healthcare, and supports the military population using TRICARE to provide increased access to postpartum care for families. Babylist’s health business boasts an impressive NPS of 88, in contrast to the healthcare industry’s average of ​​34. This exceptional rating is attributed to its user-friendly experience in ordering a breast pump through insurance, a traditionally frustrating user journey.

As part of this effort to improve accessibility, Babylist users can now purchase an assortment of eligible FSA/HSA items directly from the Babylist Shop and receive reimbursement from their provider. Babylist has also created a dedicated FSA/HSA hub so families can easily find eligible products along with educational content.

“Our mission extends far beyond supplying the necessities for welcoming a baby. We are dedicated to being a reliable source of accessible care and guidance for families,” said Babylist Founder and CEO Natalie Gordon. “Central to our mission is the support we provide to mothers throughout their postpartum journey. We fully recognize the distinctive challenges and joys inherent in nurturing a newborn and acknowledge that for many mothers, breastfeeding plays a significant role in this journey. It’s thrilling to see our users finding value in our offerings and we eagerly anticipate introducing further innovations to address the pressing needs within the health category.”

Parents already relying on Babylist for its registry and content now benefit from its seamless access to health services. Historically, Babylist has supported feeding success and the myriad unknowns and decisions both prenatally and postpartum through expert-led content like “A Lactation Consultant’s Top 10 Products to Help with Breastfeeding,” “The Best Gear for Pumping at Work” and “Best Wearable Breast Pumps of 2024.” In fact, “How to Get a Free Breast Pump Through Insurance” was one of Babylist’s top editorial articles for years. This user interest helped Babylist validate the consumer need for this business and is now a top driver to Babylist Health. Today, parents can easily navigate from many of Babylist’s popular editorial articles to the health offering where they can easily order their pump through insurance. Once they receive their pump, parents can turn to both Babylist and Expectful, a division of Babylist and new voice in health and wellness for pre-pregnancy through postpartum, for expert guidance, answers to common questions, and personal narratives that support them through their feeding journey.

Lots of moms don’t realize that replacing certain pump parts can keep their pump working better longer, or that the majority of insurers cover these replacement parts every 30 days. Babylist uses personalized communications – including newsletters, helpful content targeted to their gestational stage or baby’s birth date, and reminders – to make sure users are aware of these guidelines. By reminding new parents by email, SMS, or push notification when they are eligible for new parts and shipping them within two business days, Babylist eliminates any guesswork. The health services Babylist provides are unique in that they include durable medical equipment (DME) integrated into a comprehensive platform. Here, mothers can explore a diverse range of pumps, conduct detailed feature comparisons on product listing pages and conveniently order replacement parts and milk storage bags in just a few clicks.

Babylist’s unmatched ability to listen and adapt to its users’ needs has allowed the company to build a platform that fills the highly fragmented gap in the baby market. The expanded health offerings round out Babylist’s ecosystem of products and services that support the journey of building a family.

ABOUT BABYLIST

Babylist is the trusted platform for millions of growing families. For over a decade, Babylist has been the technology solution for expecting parents and the community that supports them, expanding from baby registry into a full-service platform that helps parents make decisions with confidence, stay connected, and build happy and healthy families. Every year Babylist helps over 9M people make purchases through its registry, app, ecommerce shop, and comprehensive product guides. The Babylist ecosystem now includes Babylist Health, which provides access to products and services including insurance-covered breast pumps, Expectful, a new voice in health and wellness for pre-pregnancy through postpartum care, and The Push, a branded content studio that works with the biggest companies in the baby space. With over 55M monthly pageviews and 1.3M TikTok followers, Babylist is a generational brand leading the $110 billion baby care market. To learn about Babylist’s registry options, editorial content, and more, visit www.babylist.com.

