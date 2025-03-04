Babel Street and Consilium Data Services Partner to Further Enhance National Security Through Advanced Data and AI-Driven Analytics

Babel Street will integrate data from Consilium Data Services into its Insights platform, transforming raw data into actionable insights for national security missions

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babel Street, a leader in advanced AI, data, and analytics, and Consilium Data Services, Inc. (“CDS”), a sensor device and satellite data collection services company, today announced a strategic partnership. The partnership will operationalize CDS data by seamlessly integrating it into the Babel Street Insights platform, further enhancing real-time threat detection, expanding intelligence coverage, and improving decision-making capabilities for national security professionals.

The highly specialized CDS data collections will now be accessible within the Insights platform, ensuring organizations can access, analyze, visualize, and act on intelligence with unparalleled speed and accuracy.

“Babel Street is the gold standard for AI-driven open-source intelligence,” said Michael Buscher, CDS President and CEO. “CDS’ unparalleled data gathering capabilities combined with Babel Street’s cutting-edge, user-friendly platform, deliver a powerful solution that transforms intelligence into action for the most pressing security challenges.”

Renowned for its robust data, advanced analytics, NLP, and multilingual capabilities, the Babel Street Insights platform is trusted for high-priority security and intelligence missions. With the integration of sensor-driven data from CDS, users will gain even broader intelligence coverage, seamlessly visualized through Babel Street’s intuitive and familiar interface.

“As the leading provider of automated information intelligence solutions, Babel Street continues to drive innovation that ensures our customers have the most advanced tools and data at their disposal,” said Michael Southworth, Babel Street CEO. “By integrating the specialized data from CDS, we’re further expanding the depth and reach of Babel Street Insights, giving our customers the most comprehensive situational awareness available.”

By combining CDS’s specialized data collection with Babel Street’s advanced analytics, this partnership enhances national security missions with greater speed, accuracy, and depth. This powerful combination ensures the right data reaches the right people at the right time, empowering timely, informed, and decisive action in support of national security.

To learn more, visit www.babelstreet.com

About CDS

Consilium Data Services (CDS) is a multi-market predictive intelligence service provider. Through a network of distributed sensors and optical technology, CDS integrates data and analytic tools to develop actionable intelligence that is equally applicable in the national security and private sector business areas. CDS securely moves data from descriptive to predictive, leveraging artificial intelligence and predictive analytics converting information to outcomes.

About Babel Street

Babel Street empowers organizations to make confident, informed decisions through advanced data and analytics, delivering global information intelligence. Our AI-driven technology supports critical use cases, including investigations, government screening & insider threat, supply chain risk management, AML/KYC, and decision intelligence. Babel Street solutions help defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and commercial organizations close the Risk-Confidence Gap by uncovering threats, reducing risk, and improving strategic decisions. Babel Street is headquartered in the U.S., with an established presence in Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, and the U.K. For more information, visit babelstreet.com.

Media Contact

Erin Lutz

Lutz Public Relations & Marketing

949.293.1055

erin@lutzpr.com