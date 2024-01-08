B2C2 Appoints Thomas Restout as Group CEO

LONDON & TOKYO & JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2C2–B2C2, the leading institutional digital asset liquidity provider, today announces that Thomas Restout has been appointed Group CEO, replacing Nicola White who has left the company.









Thomas Restout was previously EMEA CEO of B2C2. He joined the company in September 2022 from Morgan Stanley, where he was most recently Global Head of Macro Electronic Trading. He was a member of the Morgan Stanley Securities Digital Currencies working group and spearheaded Crypto trading for the Fixed Income division. Having met B2C2’s co-Founder, Max Boonen during his tenure at Goldman Sachs, Thomas was one of B2C2’s earliest investors. His strategic insights have been pivotal to B2C2’s growth with decisions to pursue over-the-counter trading and expand into the Japanese market, having been drawn from his experience at Goldman Sachs. Thomas began his career at Natixis.

Commenting on the appointment, Max Boonen, co-Founder of B2C2 said “Thomas, an early supporter of B2C2, was already a rising star when we met on the trading floor 10 years ago. His stellar career in TradFi has given him a fantastic foundation to support our clients in the crypto space.”

Yoshitaka Kitao, Representative Director, Chairman, President & CEO of SBI Holdings, Inc. said: “B2C2 is well placed to benefit from the growth in institutional trading of cryptocurrencies. Thomas has been instrumental in B2C2’s progress over the past 12 months, notably with the acquisition of Woorton in France. The company will continue to thrive as an innovator dedicated to building a resilient digital assets ecosystem, providing critical, deep liquidity to institutional clients globally.”

Thomas Restout said: “B2C2’s business is stronger than ever, and I look forward to working alongside our outstanding management team to execute on our global strategy of building on our position as one of the leading liquidity providers in crypto markets. We will continue to offer exceptional service and build long term relationships with our clients, as the institutional markets in digital assets mature.”

About B2C2

More than just a liquidity provider, B2C2 is a digital asset pioneer building the ecosystem of the future. The firm has unlocked institutional access to crypto by providing reliable liquidity across market conditions. B2C2’s success is built on crypto native technology and continuous product innovation, making it the partner of choice for diverse institutions globally. Founded in 2015 and majority owned by Japanese financial group, SBI, B2C2 Ltd is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US and Japan.

B2C2 Ltd is registered in England and Wales under company number 07995888 with its registered office at 86-90 Paul Street, London, EC2A 4NE. B2C2 Ltd is the parent company of the B2C2 group of companies. Products may be provided by different members of the B2C2 group of companies, depending on the jurisdiction of the client and the regulatory status of the product and/or B2C2 group member. B2C2 is a registered trademark.

