B2C2 Acquires Luxembourg VASP Registration

B2C2 expands operations into Luxembourg amid rapidly developing digital asset market

Denzel Walters is appointed Head of Luxembourg

LONDON & LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2C2–B2C2, the leading crypto liquidity provider servicing institutional clients globally, has obtained regulatory approval to operate in Luxembourg and expand its EU presence.









B2C2 has become the 12th virtual asset service provider (VASP) to be officially registered on the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier’s (CSSF) public register in Luxembourg. While B2C2 has long serviced a diverse client base across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions, this regulatory approval marks a further milestone in the company’s growth to benefit from opportunities presented by Luxembourg’s rapidly developing digital asset market.

Denzel Walters, Business Manager in B2C2’s London office, will lead the Luxembourg team as Head of Luxembourg. Having previously worked at the Bank of England, the Prudential Regulatory Authority, and Optima Partners, Denzel brings a breadth of regulatory and business knowledge and strong leadership experience to the new role.

The VASP registration will enable B2C2 to offer over-the-counter (“OTC”) spot crypto services to institutional clients and allow for greater opportunities to collaborate with the growing digital asset ecosystem. The registration will also provide B2C2 with enhanced opportunities to collaborate with local VASPs, traditional financial institutions, and other market participants.

The Luxembourg VASP registration comes on the back of B2C2’s recent acquisition of Woorton, a Paris based digital assets liquidity provider, as B2C2 further establishes its EU presence ahead of MiCA coming into effect.

Thomas Restout, Group CEO of B2C2 states: “As B2C2 prepares for MiCA regulation to come to force, obtaining VASP registration in Luxembourg is a further milestone for B2C2, as Luxembourg is home to a rapidly expanding virtual asset community. Our new Head of Luxembourg, Denzel Walters, with his regulatory knowledge and proven experience delivering exceptional growth at B2C2 will ensure clients in Luxembourg will receive a seamless operational and trading experience.”

Denzel Walters, Head of Luxembourg of B2C2 states: “I am excited to lead B2C2’s Luxembourg operations and look forward to collaborating with and contributing to the local digital asset ecosystem. In line with our operations in the UK, US and Asia-Pacific, our office in Luxembourg will remain committed to providing unparalleled liquidity and exceptional service to our clients.”

About B2C2

More than just a liquidity provider, B2C2 is a digital asset pioneer building the ecosystem of the future. The firm has unlocked institutional access to crypto by providing reliable liquidity across market conditions. B2C2’s success is built on crypto native technology and continuous product innovation, making it the partner of choice for diverse institutions globally. Founded in 2015 and majority owned by Japanese financial group, SBI, B2C2 Ltd is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US and Japan.

B2C2 Ltd is registered in England and Wales under company number 07995888 with its registered office at 86-90 Paul Street, London, EC2A 4NE. B2C2 Ltd is the parent company of the B2C2 group of companies. Products may be provided by different members of the B2C2 group of companies, depending on the jurisdiction of the client and the regulatory status of the product and/or B2C2 group member. B2C2 is a registered trademark.

