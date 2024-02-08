B2Broker Has Partnered with TFB To Elevate Liquidity Bridging Solutions

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B2Broker, a global powerhouse of liquidity and technology in the B2B sector for crypto, Forex and financial sectors, has partnered with Tools for Brokers (TFB), which provides elite solutions to brokers, liquidity providers, prop trading agencies and hedge funds.









B2Broker aims to integrate TFB’s Trade Processor liquidity bridge into its existing ecosystem, enhancing the flexibility and efficiency of liquidity services it provides.

Importance of B2Broker and TFB Partnership

This collaboration combines B2Broker’s robust liquidity services with TFB’s cutting-edge Trade Processor technology. Here’s what you can expect from the partnership:

Enhanced Risk Mitigation – Trade Processor liquidity gateway introduces the trade routing feature that significantly elevates risk management capabilities for B2Broker clients. The platform can also provide advanced trade routing solutions to retail brokers with their MT4/MT5 servers. Traders can also seamlessly switch between A-Book and B-Book, increasing their flexibility and ability to adapt to market trends.

Elevated Access – With this integration, B2Broker clients will seamlessly access MT4, MT5 and cTrader platforms. The external FIX API integration is also possible for connecting third-party platforms.

Intuitive UI and Advanced Analytics – the Trade Processor also streamlines the digital user interface, making it easy to obtain essential data and access B2Broker’s features. The trading History page now overviews closed positions and all relevant details. Additional pages allow clients to analyse open position stats and exposure metrics and monitor the server performance.

Arthur Azizov, CEO of B2Broker, shared his thoughts on the partnership: “Our collaboration with Tools for Brokers directly supports our goal to deliver innovative technology to clients. TFB’s Trade Processor upgrades our offerings with improved risk management and seamless integration across major trading platforms. At the same time, this partnership opens up B2Broker’s extensive liquidity pool of over 800 pairs across eight asset classes to TFB users. It’s a mutual exchange of strengths that promises to enhance the value we, B2Broker and TFB, aim to deliver to our clients.“

Alexey Kutsenko, the CEO at Tools for Brokers, outlined his excitement for the upcoming collaboration: “We are excited to partner with B2Broker. The company is well-known for its powerful ecosystem of products for brokers. I am confident that together we will create an even stronger solution for B2Brokers’ clients and help them grow faster and stay resilient.”

About Tools for Brokers

Tools for Brokers (TFB) is a global tech provider that serves retail brokers, LPs, prop trading firms and hedge funds operating on multiple platforms like MT4, MT5, Match-Trader and cTrader. TFB’s solutions are powered by their cutting-edge Trade Processor liquidity bridge. The core technology is further elevated by data analytics, risk mitigation tools, money management solutions and a single digital hub to manage TFB plugins effortlessly.

For more information, visit www.t4b.com

B2Broker’s Services

B2Broker is a global leader in the liquidity and fintech sector. B2Broker provides B2B services to forex brokers, crypto exchange platforms, prop traders, crypto spot brokers, multi-asset brokers and many other industries. B2Broker offers over 800 liquidity instruments supported by eight different asset classes. Moreover, the platform features payment processing solutions, white-label solutions, back-office, and numerous other mechanisms to create a full-stop liquidity and business management service for their B2B clients.

For more information, visit b2broker.com

Contacts

+44 2080 688 636



mail@b2broker.net