B Capital Establishes Office in the Middle East

Leading Global Asset Manager B Capital Opens Regional Headquarters in Doha to Help Advance the VC and Startup Ecosystem in the Region

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--B Capital today announced that it has established a new office in Doha as part of its expansion into the Middle East. A global multi-stage technology investment firm focused on enterprise, fintech, healthcare and climate sectors, B Capital plans to bring its global expertise to help advance innovation in the region. In addition, the firm will partner with Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA”), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, to help drive these efforts.

“ B Capital has been dedicated to identifying and supporting visionary entrepreneurs across North America and Asia, and we are attracted to the Middle East as a rapidly emerging hub for innovation,” said Raj Ganguly, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of B Capital. “ With our deep global expertise, particularly in AI, and our commitment to backing transformative companies, we look forward to helping the region’s most innovative businesses shape the future of technology.”

B Capital invests globally in exceptional founders and businesses driving innovation through technology. With over $8 billion in assets under management, the firm targets seed to late-stage growth technology investments. B Capital's value-add platform, as well as its strategic partnership with The Boston Consulting Group, equips entrepreneurs with the tools and resources to scale quickly, expand into new markets and build market-leading businesses.

About B Capital

B Capital is a multi-stage global investment firm that partners with extraordinary entrepreneurs to shape the future through technology. With more than $8 billion in assets under management across multiple funds, the firm focuses on seed to late-stage venture growth investments, primarily in the Technology, Healthcare and Climate sectors. Founded in 2015, B Capital leverages an integrated team across nine locations in the US and Asia, as well as a strategic partnership with BCG, to provide the value-added support entrepreneurs need to scale fast and efficiently, expand into new markets and build exceptional companies. For more information, click here.

Media

B Capital:

Tim Ragones / Kate Thompson / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449