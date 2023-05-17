Azyan Telecom Signs Order With Kymeta to Bring First Flat Panel Terminal to LEO Market in Oman

Deal marks significant step forward in Kymeta’s LEO terminal sales in the region and its mission to provide global connectivity

DUBAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com), a world leading flat panel satellite antenna company, today announced at CABSAT 2023 that telecom service provider Azyan Telecom (azyansat.om) signed a significant order for its Hawk™ u8 terminals connected by OneWeb, bringing Kymeta and OneWeb’s one-of-a kind LEO (Low Earth Orbit) offering to Oman for the first time. The deal will enable expansion of national telecom capabilities in the region, expediting efforts to implement ubiquitous high-speed, low-latency communications capabilities across the Sultanate.





Uniquely enabled by a software-first approach, Kymeta’s electronically steered flat panel Hawk u8 will help deliver reliable, truly mobile broadband connectivity across sectors in Oman connected via OneWeb’s LEO satellite constellation, including in areas where challenging terrain and frequent hurricanes often hinder high-speed connectivity offerings. The deal follows closely on the heels of Kymeta’s announcement that the Hawk u8 is now commercially available worldwide.

“As access to mobile broadband becomes increasingly imperative for progress across every major industry, Kymeta has doubled down on our commitment to deliver truly mobile connectivity to customers around the world,” said Walter Berger, President and Co-CEO, Kymeta. “We are invigorated by the opportunity to deliver our solutions to the Sultanate of Oman alongside Azyan Telecom, which we see as an emblematic step forward as we continue to expand our partnerships in the region.”

Ahmed Saber, Chief Operation Officer, Azyan Telecom added, “Today marks an exciting milestone, both for the growth of Oman’s LEO market and our efforts to enhance high-speed satellite connectivity for companies and communities across the region. Our deal with Kymeta will allow us to deliver on the widespread demand for reliable connectivity, in line with Oman’s digital transformation strategy. We are thrilled at the opportunity to expand upon our offerings in support of industries across Oman and grateful for the continued support of the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority.”

Widely adopted by military, government, and enterprise customers, Kymeta offers the world’s only high-bandwidth, low-power, fully integrated family of high throughput mobile terminals. With the Hawk u8 LEO terminal, Kymeta customers can access OneWeb’s high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity services while on the move or stationary as these services continues to be rolled out across the world.

The terminals will be available for delivery to the Omani market in Q1, 2024. For more information, direct inquiries to Kymeta and Azyan Telecom’s contacts, listed below.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is the industry leader in flat panel satellite antennas, providing purpose-built solutions across a variety of enterprise and military applications and unlocking the commercial value of space to address the vast, unmet demand for ubiquitous broadband and truly mobile connectivity for customers around the world. Its innovative metasurface technology, coupled with a software-first approach, delivers the first commercially available, metamaterial-based and electronically steered flat panel satellite antenna. Kymeta’s low-cost, low-power and high throughput solutions make it easy to connect on the move or while stationary – for any vehicle, vessel, aircraft, or fixed platform – enabling industries on earth to transform their operations by harnessing capacity in space.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com.

About Azyan Telecom

Azyan Telecom, a fully owned Omani entity, is the first licensed VSAT service provider with expertise in VSAT connectivity, network consultancy and support in the Sultanate of Oman with its earth station being in Muscat, Oman. Azyan Telecom has a very strong satellite footprint in Oman and can provide VSAT Connectivity to the entire country including remote and rural areas. Azyan Telecom delivers reliable, near real-time, mission-critical communications services and creates the vital lines of communication that help improve lives, build businesses, and develop new opportunities.

Azyan Telecom is a leading provider of business-critical Telecommunication and managed services in the Sultanate of Oman. As one of the top satellite companies in the region Azyan Telecom provides High Quality communication with reliable Satellite Services. Find out more at http://www.azyansat.om.

About OneWeb:

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G.

Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world.

