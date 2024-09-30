Azure Printed Homes Recognized as a 2024 Real Estate Tech Awards (RETAs) Winner for Excellence in Built World Innovation

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DPrinting—Azure Printed Homes, an award-winning pioneer in 3D-printed homes using recycled polymers, is thrilled to announce that the company has been named winner of the Emerging Startups category by the premier global awards program recognizing excellence in Built World innovation. The 2024 Real Estate Tech Awards (RETAs), presented by CREtech, recognize our dedication to driving technological advancements and our significant impact on the real estate technology industry.





About the Award

The Real Estate Tech Awards (RETAs) are esteemed accolades in the real estate tech ecosystem, celebrating the most innovative and transformative companies, leaders, and products. The awards are judged by a distinguished panel of leading real estate innovators and professionals. The RETAs are internationally acclaimed as the foremost awards program celebrating excellence in Built World innovation.

Pitch Competition at CREtech New York

As a winner, Azure Printed Homes has also been invited to participate in the Pitch Competition at CREtech New York on November 14th. This event will see the most innovative companies in real estate tech compete live on stage for the Grand Prize.

Our Winning Solution

As small homes/studios and Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) continue to soar in popularity, Azure Printed Homes is a pioneer in the concept of 3D Printed homes that use recycled polymers (plastic waste) as its primary construction material. Since its inception in 2022, Azure has achieved phenomenal growth based entirely on private investors and crowdfunding through WeFunder as well as achieving more than $30 million in pre-orders to be fulfilled within the coming 12 months.

Through impeccable quality and unmatched design aesthetics, Azure is solving two of the nation’s and world’s largest problems at once by addressing both the housing crisis and the catastrophic issues of sustainability and climate change. In a realm that makes traditional home ownership and construction more costly and unattainable than ever before, Azure Printed Homes is emerging to provide better answers, making it a standout candidate for the RETAs Emerging Startup category for 2024.

About CREtech

CREtech is Reimagining the Built World. We are the largest international community of professionals devoted to technological innovation in the real estate sector. Our mission is to drive tech adoption and innovation in the built world by organizing conferences annually in New York and London.

About Azure Printed Homes

Azure Printed Homes is a leader in 3D-printing homes from recycled polymers, dedicated to creating a more affordable and sustainable world. The company’s team is a dynamic blend of entrepreneurs and experts from diverse backgrounds who bring a wealth of expertise to this venture. Azure Printed Homes is progressively setting industry standards in speed, affordability and sustainability in its mission to make homes, studios and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) available to all.

With three state-of-the-art 3D-printing robots in its California factory and in a new Colorado factory opening in 2025, Azure Printed Homes leads the global industry in high-speed production, pioneering a new era of construction excellence. Customers can design their backyard studios, ADUs, and tiny homes through the company’s online configurator, and Azure Printed Homes will print, prefabricate and deliver them anywhere in the US within one to four weeks, offering future-focused living spaces that enrich lives and invest in the planet’s future.

For more information visit wefunder.com/azure or contact us at www.azureprintedhomes.com.

