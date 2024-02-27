Home Business Wire Azumo Unveils Nano-TFI: The Tech Behind Illuminated Transparent Gadgets
Business Wire

Azumo Unveils Nano-TFI: The Tech Behind Illuminated Transparent Gadgets

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Azumo, the leader in thin, low power light transmission, has introduced their latest innovation, Nano-Thin Film Illumination (Nano-TFI), as seen in the keyboard of Lenovo’s Transparent Display Laptop Concept at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. This breakthrough approach enables consumer device designers to create illuminated high resolution images and enhance smart surface applications with touch sensors, branding, decorative patterning and more on various materials such as glass, plastics, wood grain veneer, and carbon fiber.




Unlike other techniques that require backlighting through material to create images, Azumo’s 50um film resides on the “A” surface, remaining invisible until lit up. By eliminating the need for bulky backlighting or other visible lighting elements, Nano-TFI enables thin and flexible high-resolution images without compromising on design or functionality. For consumer device designers, this opens the world for futuristic gadgets. Imagine the illumination of a company’s logo on a mouse pad, or buttons that only appear on your speaker when needed. Nano-TFI not only enhances the aesthetics of consumer devices but also drives colorful branding that helps differentiate products in the market.

Utilizing a patented light bar and flexible light guide film system, Nano-TFI has proven to illuminate large area consumer device surfaces fully and uniformly. The colorful 17.3” Lenovo transparent glass keyboard was illuminated with just 2 RGB LED arrays, demonstrating the efficiency and energy-saving capabilities of Azumo’s technology.

About Azumo:

Azumo is a breakthrough display technology company revolutionizing a $130 billion industry. LCD 2.0™ reflective technology and Nano-TFI solution, are the first in a generation of high-performance displays that improve user experience and battery life for end-users in consumer, medical, industrial, educational, and automotive markets. Azumo’s ultra-thin light transmission technology has over 70 patents and enables 10 times the battery savings compared to traditional displays. For more information on Azumo, please visit www.azumotech.com.

Contacts

Greg Kuchuris

gkuchuris@azumotech.com

Articoli correlati

New Dassault Systèmes Virtual Twin Experience Helps Protect Vulnerable Patients and Educate Caregivers at Saint-Louis Hospital AP-HP in Paris

Business Wire Business Wire -
Dassault Systèmes used its 3DEXPERIENCE platform to create a virtual twin experience for hospital stakeholders to better understand the...
Continua a leggere

Oxa Deploys its Commercial Self-driving Software for the First Time as AV Shuttles Launch for Passengers in Florida, US

Business Wire Business Wire -
Highlights Oxa Driver software is due to launch in 8 passenger services in US and UK cities in 2024 as...
Continua a leggere

Oxa Deploys its Commercial Self-driving Software for the First Time as AV Shuttles Launch for Passengers in Florida, US

Business Wire Business Wire -
Highlights Oxa Driver software is due to launch in 8 passenger services in US and UK cities in 2024 as...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php