Azuba Healthcare Platform Now Available to Payers

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Azuba Corporation, www.azuba.com, announced the launch of their HIPAA-compliant Azuba Healthcare Platform with broad interoperability automation for all the 350,000+ health apps in the healthcare space at the annual HIMSS23 conference. This broad interoperability solution empowers patients and their caregivers to locate their clinical data wherever it may be stored and to automatically transfer this clinical data to secure, aggregated cloud storage. This aggregated data is then available to be shared with each patient’s doctors, payers, and other caregivers for the duration of each patient’s lifetime.





Patients may also see doctors in many different geographies over the course of their lifetime. As a result, any solution that allows a patient to connect to all their doctors’ records and to keep their records complete and up to date after every appointment represents the pinnacle of health data interoperability desired by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Care IT (https://www.healthit.gov/topic/about-onc#).

The single-click automated Azuba Healthcare Platform is designed to replace a patient’s need to connect to each physician’s data repository after every visit and then share that new data with all of their other physicians in order to keep their records up to date everywhere.

The Azuba Healthcare Platform is now available to US-based payers (health insurers) for delivery to their tens of millions of members nationwide.

The purpose of the Azuba Healthcare Platform is to provide health apps, doctors, payers and patients/caregivers with easy and accurate access to all clinical data for each patient. Deployment of the Azuba Healthcare Platform enables doctors to deliver better care while reducing the risk of dangers to lives and to unnecessary financial expenditures posed by missing and misunderstood clinical data. The Azuba Healthcare Platform also reduces the probability of poor clinical diagnostic decisions, gaps in care, and excessive or insufficient testing with less-than-optimum medical outcomes.

The Azuba Healthcare Platform is not an app itself, nor does it replace existing electronic medical records systems, but rather provides a centralized means, including resources such as data structures, data transformation processes and API’s, to store clinical data in the cloud, and to communicate, validate, standardize, simplify, translate, and compose for ease of understanding all the patient’s clinical data.

Deployment of the Azuba Healthcare Platform enables patient clinical data to be readily accessed and used by all stakeholders, including the existing health apps in the market today. With full implementation across the healthcare system, the Azuba Healthcare Platform has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives and up to $500 billion annually due to medical treatment errors and omissions in the U.S. alone.

Azuba Corporation, newly formed in Delaware, is the successor organization to Napersoft, Inc. which has been supplying health insurers with enterprise software for the past 36 years. Azuba recently merged with Napersoft, Inc. including its management, development and support teams, its intellectual property, and its longtime client relationships. These assets and experience provide the foundation for the new platform announced at HIMSS23.

Azuba CEO Bart Carlson stated, “This announcement has roots in my appointment to the Blue Button Committee in 2011 under joint initiative with the Department of Health and Human Services, Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to give patients full access to their health data. Because of the difficulty of the task, the rapid evolution of the healthcare IT environment, the appearance of hundreds of thousands of health-related apps, and the tendency of stakeholders to protect siloed data, the full promise of the Blue Button Committee has until now remained unfulfilled.”

“Because of our predecessor Napersoft’s experience in enterprise-level patient clinical data and multi-language communication capabilities, we are perfectly positioned to undertake this challenge. It’s exciting to make this announcement after almost five years of analysis and an additional five years of development integrating the needs of app developers, providers, caregivers, insurers, and their millions of members, while respecting regulatory requirements, generally accepted data interoperability standards, and existing clinical data systems.”

“Together with the rest of my exemplary team, with thousands of app developers, a like number of provider organizations, and hundreds of health insurers and other payers, we can now begin the process of saving many lives as well as our society’s limited financial resources,” continued Mr. Carlson.

Azuba Corporation, based in Naperville, IL, is a world leader in health IT interoperability. Its predecessor organization, Napersoft, Inc., also founded by Bart Carlson, provides customer communications management software that enables health insurers to communicate in over 100 languages to members/patients, caregivers, and doctors/hospitals. Azuba software solutions are currently used to create and manage approximately fifty percent (50%) of all payer communications in the U.S.

The newly announced Azuba Healthcare Platform is a cloud-based national enterprise lifetime clinical records platform with current access to more than 90% of all the digital clinical data in the U.S. Through this platform, with just one click annually, patients can grant permission to automatically keep all their clinical data up to date in their Azuba Lifetime Clinical Master Record, all their doctors/hospital EHR systems and all their health apps. And, with all the patient’s health providers using up to date clinical records as a basis for diagnosis and treatment decision making, we are optimistically looking forward to healthier patients with fewer medical appointments and procedures and significant overall reductions in claims costs by health payers.

