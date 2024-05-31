Azuba Corporation Appoints David Corso as EVP and Chief Revenue Officer

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Azuba (formerly Napersoft), a leading cloud-based health ecosystem that facilitates the exchange of lifetime patient clinical records for over 90% of all clinical data in the USA, is excited to announce the appointment of David Corso as its new Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).









Leveraging its Customer Communication Management (CCM) Platform, which serves more than 250 million Americans across major insurance payers, banking/credit unions, and state governments, Azuba also automates via its Health Platform the retrieval and transmission of patients’ lifetime clinical data with a single click per year.

David Corso brings over 30 years of executive experience in revenue operations from esteemed organizations such as UnitedHealthcare, Elevance Health, and the BlueCross BlueShield Association. In his new role, Corso will lead efforts to help Azuba’s customers meet the demands for interoperability and patient access to their health information.

“We are delighted to welcome David to the leadership team,” said Bart Carlson, CEO of Azuba. “His extensive background will be instrumental in accelerating the delivery of our clinical and communication solutions, which have facilitated billions of transactions since 1986.”

Today, the lack of seamless data exchange leads to poor health outcomes. By enabling interoperable patient access to their health records with a single click, Azuba envisions a future where data is communicated freely and securely between payers, providers, and patients, leading to truly coordinated care, improved health outcomes, and reduced costs.

Commenting on his new role, Corso expressed his enthusiasm for the transformative potential of Azuba’s solutions. “Assuming the position of EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Azuba presents an exceptional opportunity,” Corso stated. “Together, we will help our customers innovate and revolutionize how they lead our nation’s promise to put patients first by liberating patients and giving them access to their health information when they need it most, and in a way they can best use it.”

With David Corso’s appointment, Azuba is poised to embark on a new phase of accelerated expansion and growth. The company remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that revolutionize the healthcare industry and drive cost savings while maintaining its standing as one of the most admired CCM Platform solutions in the healthcare sector.

