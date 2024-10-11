Azitra to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

BRANFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AZTR #Maxim–Azitra, Inc. (NYSE American: AZTR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit, presented by Maxim Group LLC, starting Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. E.T.





2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit – October 15-17, 2024

Format: Panel presentation



Date/Time: Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET



Participant: Travis Whitfill, Chief Operating Officer



Location: Virtual



Registration: Here

Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology, diagnostic, medical device, and healthcare information technology companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management.

The presentation will be included in the rare disease panel on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The companies present will include:

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAM: AZTR)



Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NasdaqCM: QNRX)



Rezolute, Inc. (NasdaqCM: RZLT)



Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: ZVRA)

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

About Azitra, Inc.

Azitra, Inc. is an early-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and topical live biotherapeutic products. The Company has built a proprietary platform that includes a microbial library comprised of approximately 1,500 unique bacterial strains that can be screened for unique therapeutic characteristics. The platform is augmented by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology that analyzes, predicts, and helps screen the Company’s library of strains for drug like molecules. The Company’s initial focus is on the development of genetically engineered strains of Staphylococcus epidermidis, or S. epidermidis, which the Company considers to be an optimal therapeutic candidate species for engineering of dermatologic therapies. For more information, please visit https://azitrainc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 12, 2024. Azitra explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Contacts

Norman Staskey



Chief Financial Officer



staskey@azitrainc.com