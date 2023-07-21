Aya Healthcare named to FORTUNE’s 2023 list of Best Workplaces for Millennials

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aya Healthcare, the largest healthcare talent software and staffing company in the U.S., was named to FORTUNE’s list of Best Workplaces for Millennials for 2023. FORTUNE partnered with Great Place to Work® to highlight companies that are fulfilling Generation Y’s need for a sense of purpose in the workplace. This is the second consecutive year Aya made this list and the first year making the top ten.





“We strive to be an employer of choice and are proud to have a work culture that’s welcoming, innovative and inclusive,” said Amber Zeeb, Chief People Officer and EVP, Global Employee Services & Infrastructure, at Aya Healthcare. “Our company is powered by incredible people who understand that their work is purposeful and see first-hand how they’re helping our healthcare workers, clients and the communities they serve.”

Anonymous survey responses from nearly half a million U.S.-based millennial employees (ages 25 to 40) commend companies that consistently create the most positive experience for their team members. Confidential responses to 60 quantitative and qualitative questions pertaining to camaraderie, credibility, employee experience, fairness, trust, respect and pride, were compiled and then analyzed thoroughly.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicates that millennials currently make up 35% of the US workforce. In less than a decade, the BLS predicts that three in every four employees will be a millennial.

96% of millennial Aya Healthcare employees surveyed said it’s a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Aya respondents overwhelmingly stated that they feel proud to work for Aya, believe that employees care about each other and are confident they provide excellent service to customers.

Aya seeks employee feedback constantly and always strives to find areas of improvement. The company’s unique, employee-first culture has been recognized both locally and nationally, making Aya a highly sought-after employer. Aya’s corporate headquarters are in San Diego, California. A majority of Aya’s corporate employees have a choice to work from the office or remotely. Aya is always searching for top talent to join their industry-leading team. If you’re interested in a career that allows you to make an impact every day, apply today: https://www.ayahealthcare.com/corporate-careers.

About Aya Healthcare:

Aya Healthcare is the largest healthcare talent software and staffing company in the United States. Aya operates the world’s most innovative workforce platform delivering every component of healthcare-focused labor services, including travel nursing and allied health, per diem, permanent staff hiring, interim leadership, locum tenens and non-clinical professionals. Aya’s software suite, which includes vendor management, float pool technology, physician services and predictive analytics, provides hospital systems greater efficiencies, superior operating results and reduced labor costs. While technology drives efficiency and scale, Aya’s 7,000+ global employees power the company to deliver unparalleled accountability and exceptional experiences for clients and clinicians. Aya’s company culture is rooted in giving back and supports organizations around food security, education, healthcare, safe shelter and equity. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

Contacts

Rebecca Kelley



Public Relations Manager



Aya Healthcare



Rebecca.Kelley@ayahealthcare.com

619.384.5269