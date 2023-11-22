Aya Healthcare named San Diego’s No. 1 Workplace for 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aya Healthcare, the largest healthcare talent software and staffing company in the United States, was once again named the number one top workplace in the large company category by the San Diego Union-Tribune. This is the third time receiving this top honor, and the tenth consecutive year Aya made the list.





The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Top Workplaces Award rankings are based on confidential employee responses about workplace culture from small to large companies in the region. Top Workplaces is the nation’s leading employer recognition program that acknowledges companies that offer more than great benefits and vacation time; they also ensure team members feel connected, engaged, empowered and valued.

“We’re grateful to each and every one of our team members for this honor,” said Amber Zeeb, Chief People Officer and EVP, Global Employee Services & Infrastructure, at Aya Healthcare. “Being named to this list consecutively for a decade is a testament to who we are as a company and the values we live by. We’re thankful to be their employer of choice and appreciate our team members for constantly going above and beyond to provide exceptional service to our clinicians, health systems and communities they serve.”

Aya’s team members have been a disruptive force for good in healthcare, developing software and leveraging technology to support health systems and ensure their patients have a caregiver when they need one most. They also work to ensure clinicians have more freedom and flexibility in their careers, while delivering the best possible experience while on assignment.

Aya Healthcare is headquartered in San Diego, California, with additional offices nationwide and globally. The organization’s employee-first culture makes Aya a highly sought-after employer. If you’re interested in a rewarding career that gives you an opportunity to make an impact daily, browse available opportunities: https://www.ayahealthcare.com/corporate-careers.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is the largest healthcare talent software and staffing company in the United States. Aya operates the world’s largest digital staffing platform delivering every component of healthcare-focused labor services, including travel nursing and allied health, per diem, permanent staff hiring, interim leadership, locum tenens and non-clinical professionals. Aya’s software suite, which includes vendor management, float pool technology, provider services and predictive analytics, provides hospital systems greater efficiencies, superior operating results and reduced labor costs. While technology drives efficiency and scale, Aya’s 7,000+ global employees power the company to deliver unparalleled accountability and exceptional experiences for clients and clinicians. Aya’s company culture is rooted in giving back and supports organizations around food security, education, healthcare, safe shelter and equity. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

