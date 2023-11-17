Aya Healthcare Acquires Winnow AI, a Data Science Driven Platform to Recruit Passive Physicians

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aya Healthcare, the largest healthcare talent software and staffing company in the United States, today announced the acquisition of Winnow AI, a data science- driven solution that unlocks predictive physician insights and untapped connections to bolster an organization’s provider recruitment and retention strategies. Amidst a historic provider shortage, Winnow AI combines artificial intelligence with business intelligence to help organizations tap into a unique source of passive physicians who are likely to relocate to their region. Winnow’s AI model identifies the best predictive matches for each open role and surfaces relationships of potential candidates with existing providers. The model also predicts which physicians are likely to change jobs and where they are most likely to relocate. These insights equip medical leaders and in-house recruiters to drive novel candidate options, referrals, and create perfectly aligned provider teams, leading to faster, more efficient physician recruitment.





Winnow AI will operate within Aya’s Provider Solutions division. Healthcare organizations need qualified recruitment pipelines and advanced retention strategies as provider shortages are expected to increase over the next decade. Winnow AI complements Aya’s DocCafe brand, the premier physician talent acquisition platform with the nation’s largest pool of active job seekers. Aya’s Provider Solutions division will now be able to offer both active and passive job seeker recruitment platforms. The division also enables healthcare organizations to hire locum providers and manage their provider recruitment and engagement through Aya Connect.

“We’re able to help healthcare organizations effectively fill their open provider positions by offering Winnow AI to identify passive job seekers and DocCafe to effectively recruit active physician job seekers,” said Alan Braynin, president and CEO of Aya Healthcare. “This acquisition is an example of our never-ending quest to deliver innovative solutions to our clients that create greater efficiencies, generate cost savings, and improve access to care for the communities they serve.”

Winnow AI was created by SwitchPoint Ventures, an award-winning venture studio that builds AI-driven business solutions for the challenges of healthcare. “Winnow AI offers a more targeted approach to building all-star teams by pinpointing candidates who match the profiles of a company’s best doctors,” said Ray Guzman, Co-Founder of Winnow AI and CEO of SwitchPoint Ventures. “Aya’s ability to scale Winnow’s innovative solution will help healthcare companies dramatically improve their ability to attract, hire, and retain the best-fit providers for their organizations.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Aya as we continue to develop and deliver Winnow AI to help healthcare organizations across the U.S.,” said Paul Vernich, Co-Founder and SVP of Winnow AI.

Ardent Health Services, a leading healthcare provider, was an early development partner and customer of Winnow AI. “We needed to find a way that we could reach the best physician candidates for each of our locations across our organization,” said Marty Bonick, CEO of Ardent Health Services. “With Winnow AI, we have an awareness of every physician in practice. Now we can bring together thousands of inputs to identify the perfect candidate who has natural connections to and an affinity for our company. It’s a game-changer for our ability to deliver quality care to our patients.”

To learn more about Winnow AI, visit https://www.winnowhealth.ai.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is the largest healthcare talent software and staffing company in the United States. Aya operates the world’s largest digital staffing platform delivering every component of healthcare-focused labor services, including travel nursing and allied health, per diem, permanent staff hiring, interim leadership, locum tenens and non-clinical professionals. Aya’s software suite, which includes vendor management, float pool technology, provider services and predictive analytics, provides hospital systems greater efficiencies, superior operating results and reduced labor costs. While technology drives efficiency and scale, Aya’s 7,000+ global employees power the company to deliver unparalleled accountability and exceptional experiences for clients and clinicians. Aya’s company culture is rooted in giving back and supports organizations around food security, education, healthcare, safe shelter and equity. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

Contacts

Rebecca Kelley



Public Relations Manager



Aya Healthcare



Rebecca.Kelley@ayahealthcare.com

619.384.5269