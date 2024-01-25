Home Business Wire Axway Software: Preliminary Annual Results
PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:


Axway (Paris:AXW) today announces preliminary annual results ahead of expectations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Current estimates, which are still being audited, indicate that the company is exceeding its organic growth and profitability guidance for the year.

As anticipated, the comparison basis of bookings and revenue for Q4 2022 was not matched in Q4 2023. A stronger-than-expected mix of customer managed contracts at year-end resulted in higher revenue recognition. Although this accounting effect was favorable in 2023, Axway’s medium-term performance projections remain unchanged.

Consequently, Axway now expects for 2023:

– Organic revenue growth above 5%, compared with 0 to 3% previously;

– Operating profit from business activity representing above 19% of revenue, compared with 15 to 18% previously.

For 2024, the company forecasts organic growth of between 1 and 3%, and profitability of around 20% of revenue.

As a reminder, Axway will publish and present its detailed annual results on February 21, 2024 after market closing.

Financial Calendar

Wednesday, February 21, 2024, after market closing: Publication of 2023 Full-Year Results

Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 6:30 pm (UTC+1): 2023 Full-Year Results Analyst Conference

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that may be subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning Axway’s growth and profitability. Activity during the year and/or actual results may differ from those described in this document as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties set out in the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, AMF) on March 24, 2023. The distribution of this document in certain countries may be subject to prevailing laws and regulations. Persons present in these countries and in which this document is disseminated, published, or distributed, should obtain information about such restrictions, and comply with them.

About Axway

Axway enables enterprises to securely open everything by integrating and moving data across a complex world of new and old technologies. Axway’s API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, refined over 20 years, complements Axway Amplify, an open API management platform that makes APIs easier to discover and reuse across multiple teams, vendors, and cloud environments. Axway has helped over 11,000 businesses unlock the full value of their existing digital ecosystems to create brilliant experiences, innovate new services, and reach new markets. Learn more at axway.com

Contacts

Investor Relations: Arthur Carli – +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 – acarli@axway.com

