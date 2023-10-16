Axway named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for API Management

Recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), an API Management leader, today announced that it is positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for API Management for its offering, Amplify API Management.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. Axway was positioned furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision.

“We are honored to be positioned as a Leader for the eighth time,” said Axway CEO Patrick Donovan. “High-performing organizations are leveraging strong API strategies to drive their growth in a digital world. It isn’t enough to have security, governance and management of APIs alone – you also need a strong platform that unifies what you already have to get your digital products where they can be seen and used.”

“We process up to 120 million requests a day, so we wanted to avoid making any changes to existing API endpoints to minimize the risk for our clients and streamline the migration,” said Willem Salembier, Solution Architect at Smals. “Amplify API Management addresses that requirement perfectly. The Axway solution is extremely flexible, which means we can expose the same functionalities and interfaces while modernizing the way we manage and virtualize APIs internally.”

Amplify is the only open, independent platform for managing and governing APIs across teams, the hybrid cloud, and third-party solutions. Axway’s “Open Everything” vision gives companies the flexibility and leverage to build brilliant customer experiences.

“To drive more consumption of APIs, we work to bring API creators and their consumers together,” added Donovan. “With a focus on reducing complexity and growing API adoption, we designed Axway Amplify to be an open platform that allows our customers to be in total control of all their APIs and events across gateways, vendors and deployments.”

Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

1 Magic Quadrant for API Management, Shameen Pillai, Kimihiko Iijima, Mark O’Neill, John Santoro, Paul Dumas, Andrew Humphreys, Nicholas Carter, 11 October 2023

The report was published as Magic Quadrant for Application Services Governance for the year 2013 and 2015, as Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management for 2016; 2019-2022, Axway was recognized as Axway (Vordel) in 2013.

About Axway

Axway enables enterprises to securely open everything by integrating and moving data across a complex world of new and old technologies. Axway’s API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, refined over 20 years, complements Axway Amplify, an open API management platform that makes APIs easier to discover and reuse across multiple teams, vendors, and cloud environments. Axway has helped over 11,000 businesses unlock the full value of their existing digital ecosystems to create brilliant experiences, innovate new services, and reach new markets. Learn more at axway.com

