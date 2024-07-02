Home Business Wire AXT, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release for Aug. 1, 2024
FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, will announce its financial results for the second quarter 2024 in a press release immediately following the close of market on Aug. 1, 2024.


The company will also host a conference call to discuss these results on Aug. 1, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed at (800) 715-9871 (passcode 4378083). The call will also be simulcast at www.axt.com. Replays will be available at (800) 770-2030 (passcode 4378083) until August 15, 2024. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.axt.com.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California, and includes sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China, and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the Company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Contacts

Gary Fischer

Chief Financial Officer

gfischer@axt.com

Leslie Green

Green Communications Consulting, LLC

leslie@greencommunicationsllc.com

