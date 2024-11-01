AXT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor wafer substrates, today reported financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2024.





Management Qualitative Comments

“Q3 came in largely in line with our expectations, coming off a strong quarter in Q2,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “By comparison to the year ago quarter Q3 2023, our revenue in Q3 of 2024 increased over 36 percent and we are pleased to see that every product, including raw materials, had double digit year-over-year growth. Data center-related demand remained solid, and we are anticipating new order momentum in indium phosphide substrates for photodetectors in AI applications.”

“This year-over-year revenue improvement benefited our GAAP gross margin significantly, moving from 10.7 percent in Q3 2023 to 24.0 percent in the recent quarter. The impact on the bottom line reduced the GAAP net loss from ($0.14) per share in Q3 2023 to ($0.07) per share in the recent quarter. As we move into 2025, we are optimistic about the growth and expansion of our business. Across our portfolio of products, the signs of recovery are tangible, and we are strongly positioned for success in this highly dynamic technology landscape.”

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $23.6 million, compared with $27.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $17.4 million for the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross margin was 24.0 percent of revenue for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 27.4 percent of revenue for the second quarter of 2024 and 10.7 percent for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin, after excluding charges for stock-based compensation, was 24.3 percent of revenue for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 27.6 percent of revenue for the second quarter of 2024 and 11.3 percent for the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss, after minority interests, for the third quarter of 2024 was a net loss of ($2.9) million, or ($0.07) per share, compared with a net loss of ($1.5) million, or ($0.04) per share, for the second quarter of 2024 and a net loss of ($5.8) million, or ($0.14) per share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was a net loss of ($2.1) million, or ($0.05) per share, compared with a net loss of ($0.8) million, or ($0.02) per share, for the second quarter of 2024 and a net loss of ($4.9) million, or ($0.12) per share, for the third quarter of 2023.

STAR Market Listing Update

On January 10, 2022, AXT announced that Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology Co., Ltd. (“Tongmei”), its subsidiary in Beijing, China, submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the “SSE”) its application to list its shares in an initial public offering (the “IPO”) on the SSE’s Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd (the “STAR Market”) and the application was accepted for review. Subsequently, Tongmei responded to several rounds of questions received from the SSE. On July 12, 2022, the SSE approved the listing of Tongmei’s shares in an IPO on the STAR Market. On August 1, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the “CSRC”) accepted for review Tongmei’s IPO application. The STAR Market IPO remains subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities. The process of going public on the STAR Market includes several periods of review and, therefore, is a lengthy process. Subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities, Tongmei hopes to accomplish this goal in the coming months. AXT has posted a brief summary of the plan and the process on its website at http://www.axt.com.

Conference Call

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results today at 1:30 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed at (800) 715-9871 (passcode 4378083). The call will also be simulcast at www.axt.com. Replays will be available at (800) 770-2030 (Playback ID: 4378083 followed by # key) until November 14, 2024. Financial and statistical information to be discussed in the call will be available on the company’s website immediately prior to commencement of the call. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.axt.com or by calling the company’s Investor Relations Department at (510) 438-4700.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s wafer substrates are used when a typical silicon wafer substrate cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the company has partial ownership in more than ten companies in China producing raw materials and consumables for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws, including, for example, statements regarding the timing and completion of the proposed listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market. Additional examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market demand for our products, our product mix, our growth prospects and opportunities for continued business expansion, including technology trends, new applications and the ramping of Tier-1 customers, our market opportunity, our ability to lead our industry, our relocation, our expectations with respect to our business prospects and financial results, including our gross margin performance, and our development of larger diameter substrates that we believe will enable the next generation of technology innovation across a number of end-markets. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the company’s operations and business environment, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in the foregoing discussion. These uncertainties and factors include but are not limited to: the requests for redemptions by private equity funds in China of investments in Tongmei, the administrative challenges in satisfying the requirements of various government agencies in China in connection with the listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market, continued open access to companies to list shares on the STAR Market, investor enthusiasm for new listings of shares on the STAR Market and geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Additional uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of significant orders; the cancellation of orders and return of product; emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; end-user acceptance of products containing chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; our ability to bring new products to market; product announcements by our competitors; the ability to control costs and improve efficiency; the ability to utilize our manufacturing capacity; product yields and their impact on gross margins; the relocation of manufacturing lines and ramping of production; possible factory shutdowns as a result of air pollution in China or COVID-19; COVID-19 or other outbreaks of a contagious disease; tariffs and other trade war issues; the financial performance of our partially owned supply chain companies; policies and regulations in China; and other factors as set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each of these factors is difficult to predict and many are beyond the company’s control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AXT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 23,645 $ 17,366 $ 74,256 $ 55,366 Cost of revenue 17,963 15,500 54,828 46,675 Gross profit 5,682 1,866 19,428 8,691 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,650 5,667 17,656 17,439 Research and development 3,438 2,926 10,410 9,261 Total operating expenses 9,088 8,593 28,066 26,700 Loss from operations (3,406 ) (6,727 ) (8,638 ) (18,009 ) Interest expense, net (391 ) (381 ) (1,022 ) (1,143 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,007 369 2,495 2,344 Other income, net 529 223 2,052 1,282 Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,261 ) (6,516 ) (5,113 ) (15,526 ) Provision (benefit ) for income taxes 626 (101 ) 1,021 (92 ) Net loss (2,887 ) (6,415 ) (6,134 ) (15,434 ) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (50 ) 592 (402 ) 1,174 Net loss attributable to AXT, Inc. $ (2,937 ) $ (5,823 ) $ (6,536 ) $ (14,260 ) Net loss attributable to AXT, Inc. per common share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 43,157 42,638 43,079 42,574 Diluted 43,157 42,638 43,079 42,574

AXT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,898 $ 37,752 Restricted cash 13,893 12,362 Short-term investments — 2,140 Accounts receivable, net 27,970 19,256 Inventories 86,109 86,503 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,991 12,643 Total current assets 167,861 170,656 Property, plant and equipment, net 166,459 166,348 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,451 2,799 Other assets 18,809 18,898 Total assets $ 355,580 $ 358,701 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,780 $ 9,617 Accrued liabilities 11,941 19,019 Short-term loans 54,052 52,921 Total current liabilities 78,773 81,557 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,993 2,351 Other long-term liabilities 8,595 5,647 Total liabilities 89,361 89,555 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 41,237 41,663 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 3,532 3,532 Common stock 45 44 Additional paid-in capital 240,770 238,452 Accumulated deficit (38,576 ) (32,040 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,038 ) (5,999 ) Total AXT, Inc. stockholders’ equity 200,733 203,989 Noncontrolling interests 24,249 23,494 Total stockholders’ equity 224,982 227,483 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 355,580 $ 358,701

AXT, INC. Reconciliation of Statements of Operations Under GAAP and Non-GAAP (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 5,682 $ 1,866 $ 19,428 $ 8,691 Stock-based compensation expense 73 102 246 310 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 5,755 $ 1,968 $ 19,674 $ 9,001 GAAP operating expenses $ 9,088 $ 8,593 $ 28,066 $ 26,700 Stock-based compensation expense 747 789 2,098 2,408 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 8,341 $ 7,804 $ 25,968 $ 24,292 GAAP loss from operations $ (3,406 ) $ (6,727 ) $ (8,638 ) $ (18,009 ) Stock-based compensation expense 820 891 2,344 2,718 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (2,586 ) $ (5,836 ) $ (6,294 ) $ (15,291 ) GAAP net loss $ (2,937 ) $ (5,823 ) $ (6,536 ) $ (14,260 ) Stock-based compensation expense 820 891 2,344 2,718 Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,117 ) $ (4,932 ) $ (4,192 ) $ (11,542 ) GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.34 ) Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.27 ) Shares used to compute diluted net income per share 43,157 42,638 43,079 42,574

Contacts

Gary Fischer



Chief Financial Officer



(510) 438-4700

Leslie Green



Green Communications Consulting, LLC



(650) 312-9060