AXT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor wafer substrates, today reported financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2024.


Management Qualitative Comments

“Q3 came in largely in line with our expectations, coming off a strong quarter in Q2,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “By comparison to the year ago quarter Q3 2023, our revenue in Q3 of 2024 increased over 36 percent and we are pleased to see that every product, including raw materials, had double digit year-over-year growth. Data center-related demand remained solid, and we are anticipating new order momentum in indium phosphide substrates for photodetectors in AI applications.”

“This year-over-year revenue improvement benefited our GAAP gross margin significantly, moving from 10.7 percent in Q3 2023 to 24.0 percent in the recent quarter. The impact on the bottom line reduced the GAAP net loss from ($0.14) per share in Q3 2023 to ($0.07) per share in the recent quarter. As we move into 2025, we are optimistic about the growth and expansion of our business. Across our portfolio of products, the signs of recovery are tangible, and we are strongly positioned for success in this highly dynamic technology landscape.”

Third Quarter 2024 Results

  • Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $23.6 million, compared with $27.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $17.4 million for the third quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP gross margin was 24.0 percent of revenue for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 27.4 percent of revenue for the second quarter of 2024 and 10.7 percent for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin, after excluding charges for stock-based compensation, was 24.3 percent of revenue for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 27.6 percent of revenue for the second quarter of 2024 and 11.3 percent for the third quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP net loss, after minority interests, for the third quarter of 2024 was a net loss of ($2.9) million, or ($0.07) per share, compared with a net loss of ($1.5) million, or ($0.04) per share, for the second quarter of 2024 and a net loss of ($5.8) million, or ($0.14) per share, for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was a net loss of ($2.1) million, or ($0.05) per share, compared with a net loss of ($0.8) million, or ($0.02) per share, for the second quarter of 2024 and a net loss of ($4.9) million, or ($0.12) per share, for the third quarter of 2023.

STAR Market Listing Update

On January 10, 2022, AXT announced that Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology Co., Ltd. (“Tongmei”), its subsidiary in Beijing, China, submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the “SSE”) its application to list its shares in an initial public offering (the “IPO”) on the SSE’s Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd (the “STAR Market”) and the application was accepted for review. Subsequently, Tongmei responded to several rounds of questions received from the SSE. On July 12, 2022, the SSE approved the listing of Tongmei’s shares in an IPO on the STAR Market. On August 1, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the “CSRC”) accepted for review Tongmei’s IPO application. The STAR Market IPO remains subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities. The process of going public on the STAR Market includes several periods of review and, therefore, is a lengthy process. Subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities, Tongmei hopes to accomplish this goal in the coming months. AXT has posted a brief summary of the plan and the process on its website at http://www.axt.com.

Conference Call

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results today at 1:30 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed at (800) 715-9871 (passcode 4378083). The call will also be simulcast at www.axt.com. Replays will be available at (800) 770-2030 (Playback ID: 4378083 followed by # key) until November 14, 2024. Financial and statistical information to be discussed in the call will be available on the company’s website immediately prior to commencement of the call. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.axt.com or by calling the company’s Investor Relations Department at (510) 438-4700.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s wafer substrates are used when a typical silicon wafer substrate cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the company has partial ownership in more than ten companies in China producing raw materials and consumables for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws, including, for example, statements regarding the timing and completion of the proposed listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market. Additional examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market demand for our products, our product mix, our growth prospects and opportunities for continued business expansion, including technology trends, new applications and the ramping of Tier-1 customers, our market opportunity, our ability to lead our industry, our relocation, our expectations with respect to our business prospects and financial results, including our gross margin performance, and our development of larger diameter substrates that we believe will enable the next generation of technology innovation across a number of end-markets. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the company’s operations and business environment, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in the foregoing discussion. These uncertainties and factors include but are not limited to: the requests for redemptions by private equity funds in China of investments in Tongmei, the administrative challenges in satisfying the requirements of various government agencies in China in connection with the listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market, continued open access to companies to list shares on the STAR Market, investor enthusiasm for new listings of shares on the STAR Market and geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Additional uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of significant orders; the cancellation of orders and return of product; emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; end-user acceptance of products containing chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; our ability to bring new products to market; product announcements by our competitors; the ability to control costs and improve efficiency; the ability to utilize our manufacturing capacity; product yields and their impact on gross margins; the relocation of manufacturing lines and ramping of production; possible factory shutdowns as a result of air pollution in China or COVID-19; COVID-19 or other outbreaks of a contagious disease; tariffs and other trade war issues; the financial performance of our partially owned supply chain companies; policies and regulations in China; and other factors as set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each of these factors is difficult to predict and many are beyond the company’s control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AXT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

23,645

 

 

$

17,366

 

 

$

74,256

 

 

$

55,366

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

17,963

 

 

 

15,500

 

 

 

54,828

 

 

 

46,675

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

5,682

 

 

 

1,866

 

 

 

19,428

 

 

 

8,691

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

5,650

 

 

 

5,667

 

 

 

17,656

 

 

 

17,439

 

 

Research and development

 

 

3,438

 

 

 

2,926

 

 

 

10,410

 

 

 

9,261

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

9,088

 

 

 

8,593

 

 

 

28,066

 

 

 

26,700

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(3,406

)

 

 

(6,727

)

 

 

(8,638

)

 

 

(18,009

)

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(391

)

 

 

(381

)

 

 

(1,022

)

 

 

(1,143

)

 

Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

1,007

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

2,495

 

 

 

2,344

 

 

Other income, net

 

 

529

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

1,282

 

 

Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

 

(2,261

)

 

 

(6,516

)

 

 

(5,113

)

 

 

(15,526

)

 

Provision (benefit ) for income taxes

 

 

626

 

 

 

(101

)

 

 

1,021

 

 

 

(92

)

 

Net loss

 

 

(2,887

)

 

 

(6,415

)

 

 

(6,134

)

 

 

(15,434

)

 

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

(50

)

 

 

592

 

 

 

(402

)

 

 

1,174

 

 

Net loss attributable to AXT, Inc.

 

$

(2,937

)

 

$

(5,823

)

 

$

(6,536

)

 

$

(14,260

)

 

Net loss attributable to AXT, Inc. per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.34

)

 

Diluted

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.34

)

 

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

43,157

 

 

 

42,638

 

 

 

43,079

 

 

 

42,574

 

 

Diluted

 

 

43,157

 

 

 

42,638

 

 

 

43,079

 

 

 

42,574

 

 

AXT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

24,898

 

 

$

37,752

 

 

Restricted cash

 

 

13,893

 

 

 

12,362

 

 

Short-term investments

 

 

 

 

 

2,140

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

27,970

 

 

 

19,256

 

 

Inventories

 

 

86,109

 

 

 

86,503

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

14,991

 

 

 

12,643

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

167,861

 

 

 

170,656

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

166,459

 

 

 

166,348

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

2,451

 

 

 

2,799

 

 

Other assets

 

 

18,809

 

 

 

18,898

 

 

Total assets

 

$

355,580

 

 

$

358,701

 

 

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

12,780

 

 

$

9,617

 

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

11,941

 

 

 

19,019

 

 

Short-term loans

 

 

54,052

 

 

 

52,921

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

78,773

 

 

 

81,557

 

 

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

 

 

1,993

 

 

 

2,351

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

8,595

 

 

 

5,647

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

89,361

 

 

 

89,555

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

41,237

 

 

 

41,663

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

3,532

 

 

 

3,532

 

 

Common stock

 

 

45

 

 

 

44

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

240,770

 

 

 

238,452

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(38,576

)

 

 

(32,040

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(5,038

)

 

 

(5,999

)

 

Total AXT, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

 

200,733

 

 

 

203,989

 

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

24,249

 

 

 

23,494

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

224,982

 

 

 

227,483

 

 

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity

 

$

355,580

 

 

$

358,701

 

 

AXT, INC.

Reconciliation of Statements of Operations Under GAAP and Non-GAAP

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

GAAP gross profit

 

$

5,682

 

 

$

1,866

 

 

$

19,428

 

 

$

8,691

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

73

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

246

 

 

 

310

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

5,755

 

 

$

1,968

 

 

$

19,674

 

 

$

9,001

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses

 

$

9,088

 

 

$

8,593

 

 

$

28,066

 

 

$

26,700

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

747

 

 

 

789

 

 

 

2,098

 

 

 

2,408

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses

 

$

8,341

 

 

$

7,804

 

 

$

25,968

 

 

$

24,292

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

 

$

(3,406

)

 

$

(6,727

)

 

$

(8,638

)

 

$

(18,009

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

820

 

 

 

891

 

 

 

2,344

 

 

 

2,718

 

Non-GAAP loss from operations

 

$

(2,586

)

 

$

(5,836

)

 

$

(6,294

)

 

$

(15,291

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

 

$

(2,937

)

 

$

(5,823

)

 

$

(6,536

)

 

$

(14,260

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

820

 

 

 

891

 

 

 

2,344

 

 

 

2,718

 

Non-GAAP net loss

 

$

(2,117

)

 

$

(4,932

)

 

$

(4,192

)

 

$

(11,542

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per diluted share

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.34

)

Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.06

 

Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.27

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share

 

 

43,157

 

 

 

42,638

 

 

 

43,079

 

 

 

42,574

 

 

Contacts

Gary Fischer

Chief Financial Officer

(510) 438-4700

Leslie Green

Green Communications Consulting, LLC

(650) 312-9060

