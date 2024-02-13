AXS Appoints Justin Burleigh Chief Product Officer

Burleigh Returns to Live Entertainment to Lead Next Phase of Product Innovation for Global Ticketing Leader

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AXS, a global leader in ticketing, today announced the appointment of Justin Burleigh as Chief Product Officer. Burleigh is charged with leading global platform innovation to further the company’s capabilities across the industry. Burleigh will report directly to AXS CEO, Bryan Perez.









“Now, more than ever, AXS has an incredible opportunity to leverage technology and personalization in ways that transform the fan experience and drive growth,” said Burleigh. “AXS has created a platform that puts the fan at the center of the experience. I look forward to joining this talented team as we deliver technology-enabled, scalable solutions that make the fan experience second to none, while delivering incredible capabilities to our clients.”

Added Perez, “Justin is a creative leader with unparalleled experience in driving e-commerce product innovation at scale. His ability to disrupt established industries and guide them into new stages of growth is a perfect fit for the direction of AXS.”

Prior to joining AXS, Burleigh served as Chief Digital and Product Officer for Progress Residential, where he was responsible for leading the company’s digital transformation and developing innovative products that enhance the customer experience. As Chief Product Officer for Ticketmaster and later, Home Depot, Burleigh was charged with the development of new products and services while playing a pivotal role in transforming digital offerings and improving the customer experience.

About AXS

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing, marketing, and data technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from the most intimate music clubs to world championship sporting events. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 500 premier venues, sports teams, and event organizers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Clients include First Avenue, USGA, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Crypto.com Arena, Coachella, Stagecoach, The O2, and B.League (Japan). AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable our partners to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. For more, visit axs.com.

