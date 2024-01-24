Axos Bank Named A Top Bank In Checking Accounts by GOBankingRates.com

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX), parent of Axos Bank, announced today that leading personal finance website GOBankingRates.com named Axos Bank as a Top Bank in America for “Best Checking Accounts.” This is the seventh time since 2015 that Axos Bank has been featured on the GOBankingRates list of best banks.





“We are proud to be recognized as a leader in consumer digital banking,” said Brian Swanson, Axos’ Executive Vice President of Consumer Banking. “Our Essential Checking accounts carry no maintenance fees, no overdraft charges, no minimum balance requirements, and offers unlimited domestic ATM fee reimbursements. With our enhanced Axos All-In-One Mobile Banking app, it’s more convenient than ever to bank with us.”

Customers can open a variety of consumer checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts at https://www.axosbank.com/Personal and through the enhanced Axos All-In-One Mobile Banking app. For this year’s rankings, GOBankingRates.com researchers analyzed FDIC data and product offerings from more than 100 of the largest banks, online banks, and neobanks in the U.S. and selected winners across nine different categories. For more information about GOBankingRates’ “Best Banks of 2024,” please visit https://www.gobankingrates.com/banking/banks/best-banks/.

About Axos Bank

Axos Financial, Inc., with approximately $20.8 billion in consolidated assets as of September 30, 2023, is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products nationwide through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division Axos Advisor Services), with approximately $33.9 billion of assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2023, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents, and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX,” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information regarding Axos Bank, please visit http://www.axosbank.com.

