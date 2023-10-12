Home Business Wire Axos Bank Awarded Best Mobile Banking by GOBankingRates.com
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX), parent of Axos Bank, announced today that leading personal finance website GOBankingRates.com named Axos Bank “Best for Mobile Banking” in America. This is the sixth time since 2015 that Axos Bank has been featured on GOBankingRates’ list of best banks.


“We are proud to be recognized as a leading digital bank,” said Brian Swanson, Executive Vice President of Axos’ Consumer Banking. “With the recent launch of our next-generation consumer online banking and enhanced Axos All-In-One Mobile Banking app, we continue to introduce new features that make it easier and more convenient to bank with us.”

Customers can open a variety of checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts at https://www.axosbank.com/Personal/Checking and through Axos Bank’s mobile app. GOBankingRates evaluated nearly three dozen online banks across a wide range of factors including total assets, checking account annual fee, savings account APY, 12-month CD APY, customer service products offered, Bauer rating, products/services offered and average mobile app rating. For more information about GOBankingRates’ “Best Banks of 2023,” please visit https://www.gobankingrates.com/best-banks/.

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Axos Bank

Axos Financial, Inc., with approximately $20.3 billion in consolidated assets as of June 30, 2023, is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products nationwide through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division Axos Advisor Services), with approximately $34.8 billion of assets under custody and/or administration as of June 30, 2023, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents, and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX,” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information on Axos Bank, please visit http://www.axosbank.com.

