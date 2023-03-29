Axis Communications Unveils New Devices at ISC West, Underscoring Its Commitment to Deep Learning and Advanced Analytics

Video surveillance leader debuts new cameras built on ARTPEC-8, capable of running powerful analytics at the network edge

CHELMSFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axis Communications, the industry leader in video surveillance, announced the debut of its latest product and solutions offering at the ISC West security conference in Las Vegas, NV. The unveiling will include a series of panoramic cameras, two dome cameras, and a new thermal camera designed for large-scale remote temperature monitoring. Each of these devices is built on ARTPEC-8 chip technology and equipped with a Deep Learning Processing Unit (DLPU), making it possible to run advanced video analytics at the network edge. The new products further underscore the company’s commitment to making deep learning capabilities accessible to all Axis customers.





“Video analytics and AI-based technologies are rapidly evolving and providing new solutions to security and business-related challenges,” said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications, Inc. “Axis is committed to putting deep learning capabilities at the edge—making our ARTPEC-8 chip with DLPU the foundation of our new cameras—to offer greater intelligence, efficiency and opportunity. Visitors to the Axis ISC West booth can demo our newly launched cameras and meet our ecosystem partners to discover amazing solutions that leverage our tech and expand system capabilities.”

The products that Axis Communications will debut at ISC West include:

Ultra-compact panoramic cameras designed for high-quality indoor surveillance

The AXIS M4327-P and AXIS M4328-P Panoramic Cameras are discreet and easy to install, and deliver 360° or 180° views at up to 30 FPS. Equipped with a 6MP lens and a 12MP lens, respectively, and can ensure true colors and great details in challenging light or near darkness.

Key features include:

180°/360° view up to 30 FPS

6 or 12 MP with stereographic lens

Customizable dewarped views

Digital roll for easy installation

Support for advanced analytics

With accessory casings available, the devices can be repainted to blend in with any surroundings. With digital roll functionality, the rotation of the camera can also be remotely adjusted without the need for manual intervention.

The cameras will be available through Axis distribution channels in Q2 2023.

Panoramic mini-dome cameras designed for any light conditions

Discreet and outdoor-ready, the AXIS M4317-PLVE camera includes a 6 MP sensor while the AXIS M4318-PLVE includes a 12 MP sensor. Both deliver outstanding images in any light conditions and feature a stereographic lens and Sharpdome 360, delivering greater sharpness at the edge of the image.

Key features include:

Complete 180° and 360° overview

Built-in IR with individual IR LEDs

Support for deep learning analytics

Built-in cybersecurity features

Digital roll for ease of installation

The devices are built on ARTPEC-8 and include built-in cybersecurity features to help prevent unauthorized access and safeguard the broader security system.

The cameras will be available through Axis distribution channels in Q2 2023.

Advanced domes with remote adjustment and support for advanced analytics

Built on the latest Axis system-on-chip (SoC), the AXIS Q3626-VE and AXIS Q3628-VE cameras each feature a deep learning processing unit for improved processing capabilities. Thanks to Lightfinder 2.0 and Forensic WDR, these advanced cameras deliver outstanding image quality and forensic details, even in low light.

Key features include:

Outstanding image quality in 4 MP and 8 MP

Remote readjustment of the camera angle

Analytics with deep learning

Electronic image stabilization

Axis Edge Vault

Enclosed in metal casings, these IK10-rated, vandal-resistant cameras are ideal for tough environments and rough weather. Electronic image stabilization ensures smooth video in situations where the cameras are subject to vibrations.

The cameras will be available through Axis distribution channels in Q2 2023.

Multisensor panoramic camera capable of delivering 180° coverage with no blind spots

The AXIS P3827-PVE offers panoramic overview of extensive areas with 180° horizontal and 90° vertical coverage with no blind spots. For a complete 360° overview, two cameras can also be mounted back-to-back using AXIS T94V01C Dual Camera Mount. Horizon straightening capabilities ensure visually balanced images, providing the operator with a more natural viewing experience.

Key features include:

7 MP multisensor camera with one IP address

180° horizontal, 90° vertical coverage

Seamlessly stitched realistic images

Support for advanced analytics

Horizon straightening feature

This camera also offers support for edge-to-edge technology, making it easy to add additional connected devices, such as support for audio using AXIS T61 Audio and I/O Interface.

The camera will be available through Axis distribution channels in Q2 2023.

Robust thermal camera for large-scale remote temperature monitoring

AXIS Q2101-TE can measure temperatures from -40 °C to 350 °C (-40 °F to 660 °F) and can trigger a notification when the temperature passes a set threshold or if the temperature increases or decreases too rapidly. This can help avoid unwanted downtime in production caused by overheating equipment as well as enable predictive maintenance planning.

Key features include:

Thermometric guard tour capabilities

Early fire detection analytics

Spot temperature reading

Built-in cybersecurity features

Support for edge-to-edge technology

This temperature measuring camera includes built-in cybersecurity features to help prevent unauthorized access and safeguard the system, as well as electronic image stabilization (EIS) to ensure smooth video even in scenes with vibrations.

The camera will be available through Axis distribution channels in Q2 2023.

Axis Communications will demo each of these new solutions alongside other Axis products at ISC West, booth #14051, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, March 28-31. For further information about Axis Communications and our entire portfolio of intelligent network solutions, please visit www.axis.com or connect with an Axis representative.

