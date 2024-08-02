Axis Communications Launches State-of-the-Art Experience Center in Phoenix, Increasing Regional Access to Innovative Technologies

New southwestern facility offers advanced tech solutions to one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S.

CHELMSFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axis Communications yesterday celebrated the grand opening of its newest Axis Experience Center (AEC) in Phoenix, AZ. Featuring an extensive variety of Axis surveillance solutions as well as meeting and demo spaces, the facility will allow Axis to build stronger bonds with partners and customers in the southwest, fostering collaborative growth and innovation to enable smarter and safer communities – both local and beyond.









As Arizona’s capital, Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States with a thriving economy and steadily increasing population, creating a greater need for robust technology solutions that can help enhance security while also driving further prosperity. Local municipalities and law enforcement operations, as well as organizations spanning transportation, retail, logistics, healthcare, and education, will especially benefit from Axis’ presence in the area.

“Axis’ global reach is just one of the many advantages of partnering with us,” said Bill Wendlandt, Business Area Director, U.S. West at Axis Communications. “Localized, on-site support makes a real difference for our partners and customers, who look to us to provide them with the tools and expertise they need to improve their security, safety, and business intelligence capabilities. We at Axis are both honored and excited to grow our relationship with the flourishing Phoenix business community, and we look forward to working directly with our many partners and customers in the area to provide them with the innovative solutions they need to thrive in today’s evolving business environment.”

The new AEC boasts an impressive 5,444-square-feet of intelligent technology solutions, as well as a 20-person training room, a 10-person conference room, and an 8-person demo room. Sweeping panoramic visibility from every area of the center offers amazing views of local landmarks including downtown Phoenix, Tempe Town Lake, Arizona State University, “A” Mountain, and Mill Ave. Axis is leveraging this location to create unique demonstrations with three strategically placed rooftop camera sleds, providing visitors with incredible images that have to be seen to be believed.

In addition, this AEC location features:

A comprehensive display of every Axis speaker in the company’s portfolio, featuring background music powered by a genuine Rock-Ola Jukebox and an AXIS C8110 Network Audio Bridge.

Real-time analytics in use throughout the center, such as hard hat detection, people counting, coughing detection, and much more.

Retail-focused area with a music store theme where all types of retail analytics are demonstrated in a fun and familiar environment.

A theater-style demo room that includes an Image Usability Lab to showcase Axis product performance in challenging lighting conditions.

Education and demos focused on edge-based access control – from the inside-out.

Axis, along with local partners, customers, and stakeholders, celebrated the Phoenix AEC grand opening with a formal ribbon cutting on August 1. The grand opening event also featured tours of the space led by Phoenix-area Axis staff. Additional tours, meetings, and private demos can be scheduled starting August 5.

The Phoenix AEC is located at 60 E. Rio Salado Pkwy, Suite 1210, Tempe, AZ 85281. To schedule a time to tour the new Axis Experience Center or to learn more about the facility and its resources, please email phoenixaec@axis.com.

Information about Axis Experience Centers throughout the Americas and around the world can be found at www.axis.com/en-us/axis-experience-center.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. They are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training.

Axis has around 4,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden.

Contacts

Press

Chris Shanelaris



Public Relations Manager, Americas, Axis Communications



+1 978-614-3023



chris.shanelaris@axis.com