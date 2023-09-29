Axine to Showcase Innovative Electrochemical Oxidation Technology at WEFTEC 2023

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axine, a leader in advanced wastewater treatment solutions, is proud to announce its participation in WEFTEC 2023, the Water Environment Federation’s Annual Technical Exhibition and Conference. The event is scheduled to take place from October 2 to October 4, 2023, at McCormick Place in Chicago.





At WEFTEC 2023, Axine will showcase its innovative electrochemical oxidation (EOx) technology, specifically designed to address critical wastewater challenges, including the removal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and emerging contaminants. This advanced technology offers efficient, sustainable solutions for wastewater management, significantly contributing to a cleaner and safer environment.

Visitors to Axine’s booth, #4705, will have the unique opportunity to witness live demonstrations of the EOx technology in action. This provides attendees with the chance to observe firsthand how Axine’s EOx technology efficiently destroys PFAS and emerging contaminants in industrial wastewater, making a significant impact on environmental safety. Additionally, attendees can explore the cost-effective and energy-efficient approach of Axine’s system, which minimizes waste and energy consumption, thereby promoting sustainable wastewater management. Moreover, attendees can get an up-close look at the innovative components and advanced features that differentiate Axine’s EOx technology from traditional treatment methods.

Axine’s VP of Technology, Dr. Victor Leung, Ph.D., P.Eng., will deliver a compelling presentation at WEFTEC. He will provide valuable insights into how a Fortune 500 pharmaceutical manufacturer is leading the industry in eliminating the discharge of pharmaceuticals in the environment while meeting predicted no effect concentration. Dr. Leung’s presentation, titled “ Removal of Fluorinated Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Using Membrane Concentration and Electrochemical Oxidation,” is a part of the “Removing Emerging Contaminants: Beyond PFAS” sessions. Mark your calendars for this informative session on Wednesday, October 4th, from 1:30 to 1:50 PM, in Room S404a on Level 4.

Axine invites all attendees to visit booth #4705 to connect with their team of experts. The Axine team will be readily available to answer questions, provide valuable insights, and engage in discussions regarding how EOx technology can significantly benefit organizations in their wastewater treatment processes. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to witness the future of wastewater treatment in action.

For more information about Axine and its innovative EOx technology, visit www.axinewater.com.

About Axine Water Technologies

Axine Water Technologies is an innovative leader in industrial wastewater treatment, with on-site solutions that effectively eliminate toxic organic contaminants, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), through electrochemical oxidation. With a proven track record spanning over a decade and more than 100,000 hours of commercial runtime, Axine empowers industrial manufacturers to meet stringent discharge permit requirements, reduce off-site disposal costs, alleviate bottlenecks, and mitigate litigation risks. Discover more about Axine’s revolutionary technology at www.axinewater.com.

