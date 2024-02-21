Axians Switzerland Partners With Sectigo To Bring Cloud-Native Certificate Lifecycle Management to Their Customers

Organizations join forces to deliver CLM for all

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sectigo®, the industry’s most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that is has partnered with Axians Switzerland to fortify digital security for customers and enable them to address cyber risks proactively while eliminating business outages from rogue or expired certificates.





Axians, the brand of VINCI Energies for information and communication technology (ICT) solutions, partnered with Sectigo as a dynamic response to the rapidly changing digital landscape, where threat actors are constantly devising new ways to exploit vulnerabilities and organizations are constantly tasked with catching up. Together, Axians and Sectigo ensure customers based in Switzerland can build and maintain digital trust across business applications, data analytics, enterprise networks, digital workspaces, data centers, cloud services, telecommunications infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

“Our teams continually assess and prioritize digital risks for our customers, and they often find a gap when it comes to managing certificates,” said Freddy Bürkli, head of sales cybersecurity at Axians IT Services Switzerland. “With Sectigo, we can now offer customers the full weight and trust of Sectigo’s two decades as a trusted certificate authority (CA) in addition to its cloud-native, CA-agnostic solution that delivers more than 50 leading technology integrations from a single pane of glass.”

Companies with subsidiaries across Europe seek streamlined, easy-to-deploy certificate management tools designed for websites and web apps. Like their counterparts in larger organizations, they require simple, scalable approaches that reduce technological complexity without sacrificing security. Together, Axians and Sectigo can provide those companies with domain-validation certificates, discovery, automation, and pricing models that align seamlessly with their growth initiatives.

“Axians is a key player in our global partner strategy,” said Ottavio Camponeschi, vice president of EMEA at Sectigo. “Their market leadership throughout Europe and around the world allows us to reach more customers in more places with our award-winning CLM solutions. Starting in Switzerland, we are here to help Axians’s customers large and small achieve digital trust with full certificate lifecycle management.”

Axians and Sectigo offer a wide range of digital certificates, public key infrastructure solutions (PKI) solutions, and automated CLM capabilities to manage the lifecycles of public and private digital certificates across an organization’s network in the most cost-effective, secure, and simplified way possible. Together, they enable customers to navigate complicated processes and steps to validate, issue, and renew certificates to maximize website uptime while managing the shorter lifespans of domain-validated certificates in low-complexity IT environments efficiently.

To learn more about the ways Sectigo can transform your business and help you achieve better security outcomes, visit https://www.sectigo.com/enterprise-solutions/certificate-manager.

About Axians in Switzerland



The Axians Group in Switzerland is part of VINCI Energies’ global brand network for ICT solutions. Axians offers an integrated ICT portfolio to help companies, municipalities, public institutions, network operators and service providers to modernize their digital infrastructures and solutions. In the business units in Switzerland, consultants, developers and technicians work to improve people’s lives – for example, by expanding broadband, cloud and data center infrastructures, cyber security, enterprise networks, IoT platforms and leading software for public administration.

2022 Axians in Switzerland: 881 employees // 22 locations



2022 Axians global: 14’000 employees // 35 countries // 3,3 bn. euros revenue

www.axians.ch

About Sectigo



Sectigo is the industry’s most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), with automated solutions and digital certificates that secure every human and machine identity for the world’s largest brands. Its automated, cloud-native, universal CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates provided by all trusted certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols across the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Beat Thoma



Tel. +41 61 716 70 70



Beat.thoma@axians.com

Samantha Dooley



Sectigo PR



samantha.dooley@sectigo.com

+44 07380262811