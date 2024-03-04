Axelspace’s Demonstration Satellite “PYXIS” Scheduled for Launch

About the launch and the missions of PYXIS
TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#axelspace–Axelspace Corporation’s (Axelspace) demonstration satellite PYXIS is targeted to launch on March 4, 2024 (PST).
Axelspace announcement
https://www.axelspace.com/news/pyxislaunch/
The launch is scheduled as follows:
Launch Date: March 4, 2024 (PST)
Launch Vehicle: Falcon 9
Mission of the Launch: Transporter-10
Launch Site: Vandenberg Space Force Base (California, USA)
Orbit: Sun-synchronous orbit, 500 – 600 km altitude
Launch Operator: SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.)
*The schedule may change due to other factors such as weather conditions.
PYXIS will work on the following missions in orbit.
- Demonstration of the versatile satellite bus system* for AxelLiner
- Demonstration of the sensors for the next-generation AxelGlobe satellites (GRUS)
- Demonstration of a satellite radio experiment system by SONY Group
PYXIS: https://www.axelspace.com/assets/pdf/history/pyxis_en.pdf
*The bus system is the fundamental satellite operation system, encompassing crucial functions such as attitude control and power supply.
General-purpose (Versatile) satellite bus and In-orbit Demonstration of Deployable Deorbit Mechanism are based on results obtained from the following projects subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).
-
Development and Demonstration of General-Purpose CubeSat and Microsatellite Buses (FY2023-2026)
*This project is implemented by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry from FY2021 to FY2022
- Program to Support Ventures for Developing Space Components (FY2020-2021)
Company Profile
Axelspace Corporation
Location: Tokyo, Japan
President and CEO: Yuya Nakamura
Main business activities involve the following: Earth observation business using microsatellites; proposals of solutions utilizing microsatellites; designing and manufacturing of microsatellites and related components; launch arrangements for microsatellites; operational support and commissioning.
URL: https://www.axelspace.com/
AxelGlobe: https://www.axelglobe.com/en
AxelLiner: https://www.axelspace.com/solution/
Contacts
Contact Information for Media
Axelspace Holdings Corporation
PR Unit, Communication Promotion Division
Email: pr@axelspace.com