Axelspace’s Demonstration Satellite “PYXIS” Scheduled for Launch

About the launch and the missions of PYXIS

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#axelspace–Axelspace Corporation’s (Axelspace) demonstration satellite PYXIS is targeted to launch on March 4, 2024 (PST).




Axelspace announcement

https://www.axelspace.com/news/pyxislaunch/

The launch is scheduled as follows:

Launch Date: March 4, 2024 (PST)

Launch Vehicle: Falcon 9

Mission of the Launch: Transporter-10

Launch Site: Vandenberg Space Force Base (California, USA)

Orbit: Sun-synchronous orbit, 500 – 600 km altitude

Launch Operator: SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.)

*The schedule may change due to other factors such as weather conditions.

PYXIS will work on the following missions in orbit.

  1. Demonstration of the versatile satellite bus system* for AxelLiner
  2. Demonstration of the sensors for the next-generation AxelGlobe satellites (GRUS)
  3. Demonstration of a satellite radio experiment system by SONY Group

PYXIS: https://www.axelspace.com/assets/pdf/history/pyxis_en.pdf

*The bus system is the fundamental satellite operation system, encompassing crucial functions such as attitude control and power supply.

General-purpose (Versatile) satellite bus and In-orbit Demonstration of Deployable Deorbit Mechanism are based on results obtained from the following projects subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

  • Development and Demonstration of General-Purpose CubeSat and Microsatellite Buses (FY2023-2026)

    *This project is implemented by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry from FY2021 to FY2022
  • Program to Support Ventures for Developing Space Components (FY2020-2021)

Company Profile

Axelspace Corporation

Location: Tokyo, Japan

President and CEO: Yuya Nakamura

Main business activities involve the following: Earth observation business using microsatellites; proposals of solutions utilizing microsatellites; designing and manufacturing of microsatellites and related components; launch arrangements for microsatellites; operational support and commissioning.

URL: https://www.axelspace.com/
AxelGlobe: https://www.axelglobe.com/en
AxelLiner: https://www.axelspace.com/solution/

Contacts

Contact Information for Media
Axelspace Holdings Corporation

PR Unit, Communication Promotion Division

Email: pr@axelspace.com

