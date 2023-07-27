AWS Selects CrowdStrike for 2023 US ISV Partner of the Year Award

CrowdStrike Recognized by World’s Leading Cloud As Go-To ISV Partner

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), is proud to announce it has been named the 2023 US ISV Partner of the Year award from Amazon Web Services (AWS). As a long-standing and pioneering cybersecurity partner, CrowdStrike helps customers of all sizes drive innovation through AI-powered cyberdefense. CrowdStrike’s fundamental innovation of bringing cybersecurity to the cloud spans more than 20 integrations with AWS offerings, including AWS Control Tower, AWS Systems Manager, and Amazon GuardDuty – creating the most secure and frictionless cloud transformations for AWS customers. Today, CrowdStrike is one of AWS’s fastest growing and largest technology, go-to-market partners, and innovation partners.

“CrowdStrike built cybersecurity for the cloud era. As AWS transformed how and where the world’s businesses use the cloud, our strategy of seamlessly securing every step of an AWS customer’s cloud journey differentiates the CrowdStrike customer experience,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Since inception, CrowdStrike’s close alignment with AWS’s services, deployment mechanisms, and go-to-market motions has made the Falcon platform synonymous with cloud migration and digital transformation. AWS’s recognition of CrowdStrike as the 2023 US ISV Partner of the Year validates our cloud security category leadership, commitment to innovation, and go-to-market success with AWS in securing the cloud across every customer segment and geography.”

Announced during the AWS regional Partner Summit in New York City, the award recognizes partners whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and collaboration over the past year. The winners were selected by a panel of AWS experts based on objective criteria and audited by a third-party vendor. Most recently, CrowdStrike partnered with AWS to develop the endpoint security component of the OCSF (Open Cloud Security Framework) schema which underpins AWS’s newly released Amazon Security Lake. Earlier this year, CrowdStrike and AWS unveiled generative AI collaboration on CrowdStrike’s Charlotte AI assistant.

“Mattel congratulates CrowdStrike on this well-deserved recognition,” said Tom Le, CISO, Mattel. “Our business runs on AWS, and we benefit from the cybersecurity leadership of CrowdStrike and the strength of its Falcon platform.”

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global partner program focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

