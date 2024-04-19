AWOL Vision Unveils World’s Largest 132-inch Seamless ALR Premium Screen

– Breaking the 120-inch Barrier in the Projector Screen Industry





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AWOL Vision, a leading innovator in the audiovisual technology industry, is proud to announce the launch of their latest product: the world’s first 132-inch seamless Cinematic ALR Premium screen. This groundbreaking development marks a significant breakthrough in the projector screen industry, as the largest seamless ALR screen available in the market was previously limited to 120 inches. This seamless design eliminates splicing line and color differences that can disrupt the viewing experience and affect visual quality.

This screen offers a 21% increase in size compared to 120-inch screens and it boasts an impressive 74% size increase compared to 100-inch screens, ensuring an even more engaging visual experience.

With a peak gain of up to 0.6 dB, customers can experience content with enhanced clarity and the ability to discern finer details, bringing their favorite movies, games, and content to life like never before.

Additionally, this screen offers a wide viewing angle of 170 degrees. Whether it’s a movie night or a sports event, everyone can enjoy optimal image quality from anywhere in the room, making it ideal for gatherings and shared viewing experiences.

“AWOL Vision is excited to introduce the world’s largest seamless ALR screen, breaking the bottleneck of the projector screen industry,” Steven Shulman said, CEO at AWOL Vision. “At AWOL Vision, customer feedback is our top priority. We’ve listened closely to our valued customers and heard one resounding message: “bigger is better” when it comes to their viewing experience. That’s why we’ve developed a screen that allows customers to enjoy a bigger, ultimate viewing experience.”

During the new product release period, customers can receive this 132-inch seamless ALR screen for FREE when they purchase AWOL Vision’s flagship projector, the 3500 Pro.

AWOL Vision is renowned for its commitment to producing ultra short throw triple laser projectors that deliver exceptional performance. With high 3500 lumens and a top-of-the-line Ricoh lens with an F2.0 aperture, AWOL Vision projectors can project onto a massive 150-inch wall, creating an immersive home theater effortlessly.

Headquartered in the United States, AWOL Vision has earned numerous awards and accolades in recent years, cementing its position as a leader in the audiovisual technology industry.

Learn more about AWOL Vision https://awolvision.com/

