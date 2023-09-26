Awin Transforms the Digital Marketing Landscape with Launch of New Partner Ecosystem

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, global affiliate marketing platform Awin announces the launch of its upgraded features, creating a new digital marketing ecosystem that addresses the challenges faced by brands and online publishers worldwide. In an ad landscape dominated by a handful of large tech firms, and with brands demanding more transparency, these upgrades introduce game-changing solutions that empower brands to regain control over their ad spend, create lasting marketing partnerships and generate more revenue.





The Challenge: Big Tech’s Dominance of Digital Ad Spend

Almost three-quarters of global digital ad spend is currently invested into three main technology platforms, whose market dominance and auction-based models have left businesses struggling with skyrocketing costs and little control over where to invest their money.

Similarly, the US Association of National Advertisers’ (ANA) recent study revealed that 23% of brand spend in programmatic is going to waste, highlighting the transparency issues within that space. This wasted spend amounts to at least $20bn, a third more than is set to be invested globally in the affiliate industry by brands this year.

The Solution: Choice, Control, Customisation, and ROI

Awin recognises the need for an alternative as companies increasingly prioritise their own bottom line and look for media investments they can trust. Its upgraded platform is a direct response to the demand from ecommerce brands for an advertising solution that is both adaptable and transparent, empowering them to achieve their marketing goals in an increasingly competitive environment.

The Awin partner ecosystem allows brands to confidently break free from these costly models, offering:

Brands can use new datapoints and flexible compensation models to create custom incentives that focus only on the most valuable marketing actions, ensuring cost efficiency. ROI: With their affiliate programmes built to drive highly-targeted marketing value, brands can enjoy a 14:1 return on their ad investment when working with Awin.

“Choice, control, and customisation are critical to creating mutually beneficial and lasting relationships in any business, particularly within digital marketing,” said Adam Ross, CEO of Awin. “Awin’s partner ecosystem helps ecommerce brands eliminate industry silos, complex integrations and wasteful spending to create their own advertising ecosystems that easily scale based on individual needs. We’re excited to help customers take back control of their marketing, giving them the freedom to grow their own way.”

