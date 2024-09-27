Award-winning Study Confirms Medimaps Group New AI Software Accurately Assesses Bone Fragility From Routine X-rays

Clinical validation study including 25,000 scans from five multinational cohorts

Study presentation 1 will take place at ASBMR 2024 congress

Lead investigator Guillaume Gatineau to receive an award from the ASBMR, recognizing his significant contributions in the field

GENEVA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medimaps Group, a Swiss/Global med-tech company specializing in clinical bone microarchitecture image-processing software with deep-tech and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, announced today the presentation of new data on its AI deep learning software model to opportunistically detect bone fragility on conventional X-ray modalities, at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research annual congress (ASBMR) in Toronto, Canada, September 27-30.





“We know that 70% of patients at high risk of fragility fracture have never been referred for a DXA scan to address their osteoporosis. By developing an opportunistic screening tool, our goal is to address this gap,” said Prof. Didier Hans, co-founder and CEO of Medimaps Group. “Our new software model uses patients’ routine X-ray scans for other pathologies to analyze their bone microarchitecture and density, requiring no further examination time for patients nor radiologists. It flags patients who might present high risk bone fragilities, enabling their referral for further DXA examination. This is a smart way to use AI for early detection and subsequent prevention of osteoporosis fractures.”

The new data will be presented by lead investigator Guillaume Gatineau, Ph.D. candidate in AI in the Interdisciplinary Center of Bone Diseases at Lausanne University Hospital, Switzerland, and Data Scientist at Medimaps Group, in the following sessions:

Plenary Poster Session I Sept 27 I 5:30 – 7:30 PM

Early Career Spotlight Rapid Fire Presentation I Sept 28, 2024 I 1:45 – 2:15 PM

Poster Session 1 I Sept 28 I 2:15 – 3:45 PM

Focused on minimizing false positives, the AI model underwent rigorous training and validation on over 25,000 lumbar-spine X-ray DICOM files. It demonstrated an impressive internal validation accuracy of 86% and external validation accuracy of 85%. These results demonstrate a significant reduction in false positives, which is important to prevent unnecessary referrals, addressing a common limitation of over-diagnosis often seen in some other AI diagnostic tools.

For this study, Guillaume Gatineau will be awarded a Young Investigator Award from the ASBMR scientific committee in Toronto.

“Our opportunistic software’s robust specificity underscores its capacity to reduce false-positive rates, an important criterion for hospital centers and private practices when purchasing new AI applications. We expect to present further validation studies confirming the clinical relevance, generalizability and efficacy of our multi-modal software under development in the near future,” added Prof. Didier Hans.

Globally, over 37 million fragility fractures occur annually due to osteoporosis. The challenge lies in the under-identification of individuals at risk, resulting in missed opportunities for preventive treatment.

G. Gatineau M. Degruttola, G. Nguyen, M. Davies, K. Hind, M. Kužma, J. Payer, G. Guglielmi, A. Fahrleitner-Pammer, D. Krueger, N Binkley, D. Hans; Artificial Intelligence-Based, Automatic and Explainable Bone Fragility Detection from X-ray: a Multi-National Cohort Study; Oral presentation, ASBMR annual congress 2024

