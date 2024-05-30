awager Sets Sights on Global Expansion with Strategic Executive Appointment

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a significant step towards scaling its unique iGaming solutions beyond North America, awager is pleased to announce the appointment of Mathias Larsson as Commercial Director Europe.





With a global vision and 15 years of experience in B2B iGaming, spanning startups and established global entities, Larsson is set to lead awager’s foray into the European markets. His strategic and innovative approach is well recorded with his co-founding of Ethereal Gaming and Spearhead Studios and his tenure as CEO of SlotMatrix.

Larsson’s appointment well-positioned awager to build a robust commercial team and drive exponential growth for the company in international markets.

“ Mathias’s entrepreneurial spirit combined with industry expertise is a perfect fit to achieve our mission of making entirely new possibilities for the iGaming industry” said Roy Greenbaum, CEO of awager.

Larsson commented, “ Joining awager is an incredible opportunity to impact the iGaming industry with something truly innovative. I’m eager to leverage our distinctive product and technology to forge partnerships with top-tier operators globally.”

About awager



awager stands at the gateway of the next era of the iGaming industry, Bridging the authentic excitement of land-based casinos with the comfort of online access.



awager award-winning products, recognized at the ETG award, enabled players to access their favorite physical slot machines & ETGs from anywhere, anytime, through modular design, real camera views, sound captures, and a cutting-edge interface.



Backed by one of the largest private equity funds in the world and with strategic alliances with the industry’s most recognized operators, awager is set to redefine the future of iGaming.

