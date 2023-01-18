AVUITY Announces Record Year for Revenue, Growth, and Profitability

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVUITY, a leading provider of occupancy and environmental sensing technology to the office real estate market, is proud to announce exceptional growth in revenue, customers, and team members in the past year, coupled with record profitability. AVUITY stands alone as the only company to provide a proprietary battery-powered sensor that measures occupancy, utilization, and environmental factors.

Revenue growth for the company was 104%, a significant increase over the previous year. This growth was driven by strong demand from both the company’s existing customers as well as new customers. The AVUITY customer base increased by 29% in 2022 and now includes customers in the United States, Canada, European Union, South America, Asia, and Australia. The result of this growth led the company to record its most profitable year in the history of the business.

To support this growth and continue providing exceptional service to its customers, AVUITY has also grown its team by 33%. These new hires bring a wealth of talent and experience to the company and will help it to continue delivering exceptional results for its customers.

“We’re thrilled to see such strong growth in 2022,” said Brad Johnson, CEO of AVUITY. “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the value we provide to our customers. As a bootstrapped organization, I am particularly proud of our continued ability to operate at this pace of growth, while increasing profitability. We’re excited to continue this momentum and deliver even more success in 2023, including another record year of profitability.”

AVUITY has 11 years of experience serving the occupancy monitoring industry. Started as part of an architecture and design firm the company now operates as an independent technology business. The company is committed to delivering the most holistic, accurate data to real estate teams around the world as part of our passion for improving the design and operations of the built environment.

