AVPro Global, Inc. Appoints Douglas Laue as Chief Financial Officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVPro Global, Inc., parent company of AVPro Edge, AudioControl Pro, Bullet Train, and Murideo audio/video distribution products, today announced the appointment of Douglas (Doug) Laue as Chief Financial Officer. Laue will report to Matt Murray, AVPro’s Chief Operating Officer, and oversee AVPro’s financial planning and analysis, accounting, M&A activity, tax, ERP systems, corporate development, and enterprise risk management functions. Laue brings substantial financial expertise from multinational organizations including AkzoNobel and Davidoff of Geneva.

“Doug is an experienced CFO with a proven history of financial and operational success in complex customer-centric industries,” said Jeff Murray, AVPro’s CEO and Founder. “We are pleased to welcome Doug to AVPro Global, Inc. and confident he will be instrumental in helping achieve our goals as we continue to focus on adding to our brand portfolio and driving revenue growth,” Murray added.

About Doug Laue

With over a quarter century of experience in financial management, Doug Laue joins AVPro from Peltz Shoes, a top online and brick-and-mortar retailer, where he served as CFO. Prior to Peltz, Laue served as Commercial Navigator for AkzoNobel’s North America marine division and CFO of New Nautical Coatings. Before joining AkzoNobel, Laue served as Vice President and CFO of Davidoff of Geneva USA, and Director of Finance at Boston Finance Group LLC. Laue is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Dartmouth College Tuck Executive Program, and a certified public accountant.

About AVPro Global, Inc.

AVPro Global is a privately held American company headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, with satellite offices in St. Petersburg, FL, Seattle, WA, Green Bay, WI, a European office in Bratislava, Slovakia, and an office in Shenzhen. The four AVPro Global audio/video-centric brands – AVPro Edge, AudioControl Pro, Bullet Train, and Murideo – combine their respective strengths to create the fastest-growing AV signal distribution company in the residential and commercial systems integration spaces, perfectly complementing AVPro Global Founder and CEO Jeff Murray’s vision, “To be recognized as the best AV signal distribution and control products and services company on the planet.”

