AVPro Global, Inc. Acquires AudioControl Home Division, Accelerating Growth in Residential and Commercial Distributed Audio and Media Room Markets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVPro Global, Inc., parent company of AVPro Edge, Murideo, and Bullet Train audio/video distribution products, today announced the acquisition of the Home Audio division of AudioControl from AAMP Holdings, Inc., expanding the AVPro Global footprint in the residential, commercial distributed audio, and media room industry market segments. Through the deal, AVPro Global will assume ownership of the AudioControl Home business. AAMP will retain its AudioControl Vehicle Technology business with no change to its operations.





“The acquisition of the AudioControl Home business unit, as an award-winning company with a 45-year history of designing and building superb audio equipment, complements our existing AVPro Edge, Murideo, and Bullet Train high-performance brand positions in both the residential and commercial audio/video distribution spaces, and provides AVPro with an additional growth platform while diversifying our penetration into distributed audio markets,” said Jeff Murray, AVPro’s CEO, and Founder. “We believe this transaction will provide truly unique synergies that create value for the customers of both companies and look forward to AudioControl’s best-in-class management team, and skilled and experienced workforce joining the AVPro Global family.”

About AudioControl Home

The AudioControl Home Audio Division product line will be rebranded to AudioControl Pro and includes award-winning power amplifiers, multi-zone amplifiers, network amplifiers, 70-volt amplifiers, single-zone amplifiers, subwoofer amplifiers, AV processors, AV receivers, and AV signal extenders. Recently, AudioControl received top accolades from the custom installation (CI) channel, recognized for having Best Customer Service, Best Technical Support, Best Dealer Protection Policies, and Best Supply Chain Mitigation with the CEPro Quest For Quality 2023 Award.

About AVPro Global, Inc.

AVPro Global is a privately held American company headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, with satellite offices in St. Petersburg, FL, Green Bay, WI, a European office in Bratislava, Slovakia, a Far East office in Shenzhen, China, and now through the acquisition of AudioControl Home, Seattle, WA.

The three AVPro Global video-centric brands – AVPro Edge, Bullet Train, and Murideo – combine their respective strengths to create the fastest-growing AV signal distribution company in the residential and commercial systems integration spaces, perfectly complementing AVPro Global Founder and CEO Jeff Murray’s vision, “To be recognized as the best AV signal distribution and control products and services company on the planet.”

