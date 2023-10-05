AVON, Virgin and LOUNGE confirmed to speak at MoEngage’s #GROWTH Summit London 2023

#GROWTH Summit London 2023 to take place on 19 October at London’s Kimpton Fitzroy

AVON, Virgin and LOUNGE join 11 leading e-commerce brands speaking at the high-octane networking event

#GROWTH Summit London builds on the success of the 2022 event, where 90+ retailers and brands attended the conference

Taking place on Thursday, 19 October 2023 at Kimpton Fitzroy in London, #GROWTH Summit brings together leaders from Europe’s most progressive brands for a high-octane, invite-only event for entrepreneurs, growth marketers and product owners. The 2023 event follows the success of #GROWTH Summit London 2022, which welcomed over 90 brand leaders, and hosted insights-led panel sessions with retailers from Skinnydip, what3words, Sweatcoin and Foodhub, and thought leaders, such as John Lewis’ former Head of Marketing, Louisa Nicholls.

With seven sessions featuring insights from industry leaders, including Avon and crypto health app, Sweatcoin, #GROWTH Summit will cover best practice for multichannel marketing and e-commerce execution. It will cover the latest trends impacting e-commerce professionals – from the newest use cases for Gen AI in customer engagement to managing channels in uncertain times, to strategies for Peak Trading and beyond.

#GROWTH Summit will also offer networking opportunities for brands and retailers who are pushing the envelope on customer engagement and digital-first transformation.

Jason Smith, VP at MoEngage, commented: “With marketing budgets and consumer spending under increasing pressure due to continued economic headwinds, and brands experiencing a ferociously competitive digital landscape, marketers are having to be more dynamic than ever before.”

“And that’s when value exchange events, like #GROWTH Summit, where brands and retailers can come together to network and problem-solve with their peers, become all the more important. In bringing together the sharpest minds in the consumer brands space at the event, commerce professionals and marketers can come away with the new ideas and connections needed to innovate and drive performance,” he added.

To find out more or to register your interest to attend, please visit: #GROWTH Summit London 2023

