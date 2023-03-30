Avochato Announces Integration with ChatGPT-4 by OpenAI

SMS and WhatsApp Conversations Enhanced by AI-Powered Technology





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#avochato—Avochato, a leading provider of advanced messaging software for businesses, has announced an integration with ChatGPT-4, the latest generation of OpenAI’s advanced natural language processing model. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way businesses communicate with their customers, offering a faster and more efficient messaging experience.

Avochato’s mobile messaging platform has already transformed the customer engagement landscape by allowing businesses to communicate with their customers via text messages, a method that has proven to be convenient and effective. With the integration of ChatGPT-4, users of the Avochato platform will have the ability to leverage this technology to respond to customer inquiries with increased accuracy and efficiency, providing a more seamless and intuitive communication experience.

“Avochato’s integration with ChatGPT-4 marks a major milestone in the evolution of customer engagement,” said Alex De Simone, CEO and Co-Founder of Avochato. “This collaboration will enable businesses to communicate with their customers more effectively and efficiently, significantly improving the overall customer experience.”

Key features of the integration include:

Automated Responses: The integration allows businesses to automate common customer inquiries during and beyond business hours, reducing the workload on customer support teams and enabling them to focus on high priority items.

The integration allows businesses to automate common customer inquiries during and beyond business hours, reducing the workload on customer support teams and enabling them to focus on high priority items. Scalability: The combined power of Avochato and ChatGPT-4 enables businesses to scale their customer support efforts without the need for additional coverage, reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency.

The combined power of Avochato and ChatGPT-4 enables businesses to scale their customer support efforts without the need for additional coverage, reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency. Personalization: ChatGPT-4 allows for a more personalized and human-like interaction with customers than prior model versions.

ChatGPT-4 allows for a more personalized and human-like interaction with customers than prior model versions. Improved Language Support: ChatGPT-4’s extensive language capabilities allow Avochato customers to better cater to a global user base, offering support in multiple languages and breaking down communication barriers.

Avochato’s CTO and Co-Founder Christopher Neale shared, “We are excited about the potential of our collaboration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4. This cutting-edge technology will greatly enhance our platform’s capabilities, allowing our product roadmap to offer a long list of benefits to our team and our customers.”

For more information about Avochato’s integration with ChatGPT, please contact sales@avochato.com.

About Avochato

Named a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor in AI and Automation, Avochato offers SOC2 and HIPAA compliant advanced messaging software for support, sales, and operations teams. The company is backed by leading institutional investors including Amity Ventures, Base Ventures, Burst Capital, Gaingels, and XSeed Capital. For more information, visit www.avochato.com.

Contacts

Niki Camoro, media@avochato.com, 415-549-1361