Avnet to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings on January 31

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Avnet—Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a global technology solutions company, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2024 on January 31, 2024 before the market opens. Following the earnings release, Avnet’s Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher and Chief Financial Officer Ken Jacobson will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.





Conference Call and Webcast Details

To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. The live and archived webcast along with slides can be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at www.ir.avnet.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days, through February 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13743228.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Joe Burke, 480-643-7431



Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499



Jeanne.Forbis@avnet.com