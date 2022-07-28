Avnet to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings on August 10 and to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting on November 17

Earnings conference call and webcast to follow at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Avnet—Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) a global technology solutions company, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 on August 10 after market close. Following the earnings release, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher, Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori and Avnet Corporate Controller Ken Jacobson will host a webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The Board has also scheduled Avnet’s Annual Shareholder Meeting for Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. PT. The meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, meaning shareholders can attend either virtually via live webcast or in person at Avnet’s Corporate Headquarters located at: 2211 South 47th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85034. The record date for determining the common shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting has been set at the close of business on September 19, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details

To participate in the live earnings call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. The slides can be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at www.ir.avnet.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days, through November 10 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13730217.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

Visit the Avnet Investor Relations website at ir.avnet.com or contact us at investorrelations@avnet.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Joe Burke, 480-643-7431



Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499



Jeanne.Forbis@avnet.com